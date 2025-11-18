Michael Jordan honors his mother with $10M gift to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

The Deloris Jordan Neuroscience Institute will expand access to neuroscience and community health in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Michael Jordan announced a $10 million gift to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center in honor of his mother, Deloris Jordan. In recognition, the medical center's neuroscience institute will be named the Novant Health Deloris Jordan Neuroscience Institute.

The Novant Health Deloris Jordan Neuroscience Institute will expand access to neuroscience and community health in Wilmington

The gift advances research and innovation in brain health, making state-of-the-art neurological care more accessible across southeastern North Carolina. The Novant Health Deloris Jordan Neuroscience Institute's patients will benefit from expert physicians, advanced technology, and comprehensive programs for stroke, spine treatment, Alzheimer's diagnosis, Parkinson's disease and other complex conditions.

"My mother taught me the importance of compassion and community, and I can't think of a better way to honor her than by helping to ensure those in need can obtain the most advanced neurological care available," said Michael Jordan. "I'm proud to continue to partner with Novant Health to expand access to world-class healthcare in my hometown and to support my mother's work and interest in global health and wellness."

"We are deeply grateful for Michael's continued partnership and his unwavering commitment to expanding access to remarkable care and building a healthier future right here in Wilmington," said Carl Armato, president and chief executive officer of Novant Health. "The impact of his contributions to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and the legacy of the Novant Health Deloris Jordan Neuroscience Institute will be felt by families in this community for decades to come."

"I've always believed caring for others is one of life's greatest callings," said Deloris Jordan. "As a mother who raised my family in Wilmington, I know how access to quality care shapes a community. I am fascinated by the link between neuroscience and well-being, and how understanding the brain helps us care for the whole person. It is humbling and deeply meaningful to be a part of bringing high-quality care to more people in North Carolina and to improve healthcare across the world."

This investment builds on a long-standing partnership between Jordan and Novant Health, which began with the creation of four Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinics that provide essential primary and preventive care in underserved communities in Wilmington and Charlotte. The new gift deepens that legacy, ensuring continued progress in neuroscience and coordinated, patient-centered care across the region. The $10 million gift was made to the Novant Health Foundation, which has now received a total of $27 million from Jordan.

A formal unveiling and dedication ceremony for the Novant Health Deloris Jordan Neuroscience Institute will be held in early 2026 at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Deloris Jordan is the founder and president of the James R. Jordan Foundation and its international arm, the James R. Jordan Foundation International. Through these organizations, she has dedicated her life to advancing education, health, and family empowerment. Her global work includes establishing the Kenya Women and Children's Wellness Centre (KWCWC) in Nairobi, a comprehensive medical and community facility focused on women's and children's health, gender-based violence recovery, and preventive care. Guided by a deep belief in compassion, service, and the power of opportunity, she continues to champion programs that strengthen communities and improve lives both in the United States and Africa.

About Novant Health

Novant Health is an integrated network of nearly 900 locations, including 19 hospitals, more than 750 physician clinics and urgent care centers, outpatient facilities, and imaging and pharmacy services. This network supports a seamless and personalized healthcare experience for communities in North Carolina and South Carolina. Novant Health is nationally recognized for our unwavering commitment to safety and the highest quality care, and we serve as a catalyst for healthcare transformation through clinical trials, leading-edge research, innovative care delivery models and robust virtual care networks. The expertise and empathy of our more than 42,000 team members along with more than 8,600 independent and employed clinicians are at the heart of Our Cause as industry leaders caring for communities across the Carolinas. In 2024, Novant Health provided more than $1.6 billion in community benefit, including financial assistance and services.

