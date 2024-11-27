Michael Jordan's Game-Worn Air Jordan IX Baseball Cleats Set to Hit the Auction Block with Six-Figure Expectations

MESA, Ariz., Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Care Technologies Inc. / Infinite Auctions (OTC Pink: MDCE) A historically rare sports memorabilia opportunity arises as Michael Jordan's game-worn Air Jordan IX baseball cleats, photo-matched to his time with the Scottsdale Scorpions, will take center stage at Infinite Auctions' Winter Auction next month. These cleats are the first-ever photo-matched pair from Jordan's baseball career to hit the auction block, and they are expected to draw six-figure bids.

Michael Jordan Game Worn IX Baseball Cleats

These Air Jordan IX cleats, highly coveted by both game-worn memorabilia collectors and the global sneakerhead community, represent a rare confluence of sports history and sneaker culture. Only about half a dozen pairs of Air Jordan IX cleats attributed to Jordan's baseball career are known to exist, and this is the first pair ever to receive a photo match, the gold standard in authentication.

Jordan wore these cleats during his time with the Scottsdale Scorpions, the Arizona Fall League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, in a short but iconic chapter of his highly memorable career. His brief stint in professional baseball has become the stuff of legend, making artifacts from this period extremely rare and highly desirable.

"These Air Jordan IX cleats are more than just a piece of game-used memorabilia; they're a crossover collectible that appeals to both sneakerheads and sports historians alike," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Infinite Auctions. "With their photo-match authentication tying them to specific games during Jordan's time with the Scottsdale Scorpions, this pair is truly one-of-a-kind."

The cleats were authenticated by Real Game Used (RGU), utilizing a state-of-the-art AI-assisted photo-matching process that identified their use in Jordan's games with the Scottsdale Scorpions. The authentication process is arguably the most advanced and reliable method available, making this pair a groundbreaking collectible in the worlds of both game-used and sneaker memorabilia.

