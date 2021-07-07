Michael K. Hurst Honored by the National Association of Women Lawyers

DALLAS, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael K. Hurst, name partner at the highly respected Dallas trial boutique Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann, has earned the 2021 "Lead by Example Award" from the National Association of Women Lawyers.

The annual award recognizes a leading male attorney who supports the advancement of women within his organization and the legal profession. Mr. Hurst will be presented the award virtually during NAWL's annual meeting on July 21.

"As I began my career more than 30 years ago, I became keenly aware of the distinct challenges faced by women attorneys and the tremendous benefits they provide for law firms and their clients," said Mr. Hurst. "I'm gratified that firms and organizations are making changes in their culture and programs to recognize the value of mentoring and supporting women. I hope I've played some part in those efforts."

Consistently recognized as one of the top trial lawyers in the nation, Mr. Hurst has served as president of the Dallas Bar Association and Dallas Association of Young Lawyers. Currently, he is a director of the State Bar of Texas. He has served in leadership roles for numerous causes that support women in both the law and the greater Dallas community. In 2015, he was recognized for his contributions to the advancement of women attorneys, becoming first male recipient of the Louise B. Raggio Award from the Dallas Women Lawyers Association.

Mr. Hurst is Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and was named 2021 Lawyer of the Year in Commercial Litigation in North Texas by Best Lawyers in America.

He earned his law degree from the South Texas College of Law in Houston in 1990, and his undergraduate degree from The University of Texas at Austin in 1987.

Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann is a nationally recognized commercial litigation firm and has been ranked among the top five commercial litigation firms in Texas by the highly respected Chambers USA Guide to the Legal Profession for the past three years. The firm has also received numerous accolades by The Best Lawyers in America, Texas Super Lawyers, D Magazine, and Texas Lawyer, and was twice awarded "Defense Win of the Year" in the U.S. by the National Law Journal, the only firm to receive that recognition twice.

