Michael K. Rosner, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael K. Rosner, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Healthcare Professional in the Medical field for his outstanding career in Neurosurgery and in acknowledgment of his work at George Washington University Hospital.

Michael K. Rosner, MD

A board-certified neurosurgeon, Dr. Rosner has been practicing since 2003. He has been with George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C., for seven years and is affiliated with George Washington University Medical Faculty Associates. As a professor of neurological surgery, he is currently the interim chair of the GW Department of Neurological Surgery. Dr. Rosner leads the neurological surgery department's activities as the GW academic health care enterprise continues its journey to pre-eminence as a health care provider in the nation's capital. As part of the leadership team of the GW MFA and SMHS, he is responsible for growing the clinical and academic footprint of the department and bolstering the department's local, national, and global reputation.

Dr. Rosner has several clinical and research interests in spinal column disorders and neuro-trauma. His clinical interests include complex spine disorders such as scoliosis and kyphoscoliosis of all age groups, degenerative spinal pathology, revision spine surgery, deformity correction, spinal oncology, minimally invasive spine surgery, and neuro-trauma. His current management style utilizes a multidisciplinary approach to managing spinal column disorders.

Before embarking on his professional journey, Dr. Rosner received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biomedical Engineering from Marquette University in Milwaukee, WI. A graduate of the Medical College of Wisconsin in 1995, he completed a surgical internship at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C. the following year. After a research fellowship at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in 1999 and residency training in neurological surgery at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in 2002, he completed a fellowship in complex and reconstructive spine surgery at Northwestern University in Evanston, IL in 2003.

After fellowship training, Dr. Rosner was a staff neurosurgeon at Walter Reed and deployed in 2003 to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany. He was subsequently deployed in 2005 to the 86th Combat Support Hospital in Baghdad, Iraq, in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. In 2006, he was selected as Chief of Neurosurgery at Walter Reed. Later, he was chosen as the Integrated Chief of Neurosurgery at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Retiring from the U.S. Army in 2015, Dr. Rosner was honored to serve our country during his active-duty years.

Dr. Rosner attributes his success to his military background. As a professor of neurosurgery and interim department chair, the doctor enjoys teaching and mentoring medical students and residents. He will likely become the official chair of the neurosurgery department this year. He hopes to build up the department, as he did at Walter Reed.

Among his awards and honors, Dr. Rosner was the Spinal Deformity Education Group (SDEG) Traveling Fellow in 2004 and received the General Hayes Award for the outstanding attending surgeon who exemplifies devotion to the NNC Neurosurgical Residency Program in 2004, 2006, 2007, and 2013. He was awarded the General Chennault Award in 2009 as the most outstanding teaching faculty at Walter Reed Army Medical Center.

Board-certified through the American Board of Neurological Surgery, Dr. Rosner is a Fellow of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons. He is also a member of the Congress of Neurological Surgeons, the Society of Neurological Surgeons, the Scoliosis Research Society, and the North American Spine Society.

The recipient of several research grants, Dr. Rosner is the principal investigator of numerous laboratory and clinical research studies. He has published many peer-reviewed journal articles and book chapters and has been actively involved with organized neurosurgery on the national level. He served on the Executive Committee of the AANS/CNS Spine Section and was previously chair of the SRS research committee.

On a personal note, Dr. Rosner is married to Dr. Inger (Lerra) Rosner, a board-certified urologic oncologist working at the Inova Schar Cancer Institute. They have three sons and live in Bethesda, MD. Outside of work, Dr. Rosner enjoys spending quality time with his family.

For more information, visit www.gwdocs.com/profile/michael-rosner.

