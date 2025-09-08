Michael K. Williams Legacy Award Announced

Actor, activist Malik Yoba to Receive Inaugural Honor at StartCare Gala

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the fourth anniversary of the passing of acclaimed actor and activist Michael K. Williams, family, friends, and collaborators gathered in Prospect Park, Brooklyn, on Saturday, September 6, to celebrate his life and legacy. During the tribute walk, organizers announced the creation of the Michael K. Williams Legacy Award , an annual honor recognizing individuals and organizations who embody Michael's spirit of artistry, activism, and community healing.

Attendees included actor and activist Malik Yoba, Dominic Dupont, advocate and nephew of the late actor, Actor Seth Gilliam, and Jonnel Doris, CEO of StartCare.

The inaugural Michael K. Williams Legacy Award will be presented to Malik Yoba on October 23, 2025, at One Vanderbilt in New York City. The event will be hosted by StartCare, the nation's oldest and largest Black founded behavioral healthcare and research organization of its kind, and sponsored by TD Bank. Click here for tickets and additional sponsorship opportunities .

"Michael's legacy is about saving lives through his art, his activism, and his heart," said Yoba. "He was not only a colleague of the arts, he was a dear friend. I am humbled to accept this inaugural award in his name and to continue the mission he began, centered on healing."

"This tribute is not only fitting to my uncle, it will elevate the cause of supporting those in our community who are working to make themselves whole through recovery" said Dupont. As my uncle often said, his "pain has to count for something."

"The goal of this award is to raise the alarm about the overdose death toll in communities of color and, to shift the narrative from how Michael died to how he lived – saving lives through his art and his heart," said Doris.

"We have a crisis. Far too many people die daily from this epidemic. We also have to shine a light and invest in those in our community who are doing the work, and making an impact to save lives. Let's come together and elevate the humanity of all people, especially those who are fighting addiction. They are more than their struggles, they are our family, our colleagues, our neighbors, and like Michael K., some are our icons. To paraphrase StartCare's mission statement, caring for all in our community is our mission."

About Michael K. Williams

Williams, widely recognized for his iconic roles in The Wire, Boardwalk Empire, and Lovecraft Country, was also a passionate advocate for criminal justice reform, youth empowerment, and community healing. The award will spotlight changemakers who, like Williams, use art and advocacy to uplift lives and inspire future generations.

About the Michael K. Williams Legacy Award

The Michael K. Williams Legacy Award was established in 2025 to honor the enduring influence of actor, activist, and community leader Michael K. Williams. The award celebrates individuals and organizations committed to the intersection of artistry and social impact, carrying forward Williams's mission of healing and empowerment.

About StartCare

Founded in 1969, StartCare is the nation's oldest and largest Black founded behavioral healthcare and research organization of its kind. StartCare provides mental health, substance use, and wellness services to underserved communities, ensuring access to compassionate, culturally responsive care.

SOURCE StartCare