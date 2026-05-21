Michael Kalen Appointed President of Eagle Rock Wealth

Industry Leader Takes on Leadership Role for Next Phase of Growth

MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Rock Wealth, a Greenberg and Rapp Company, announced today that it has appointed Michael Kalen, CLU®, ChFC®, MBA, as President of Eagle Rock Wealth. In this role, Kalen will lead the company's strategic direction and growth initiatives, bringing extensive leadership experience to the team.

Michael Kalen (Eagle Rock Wealth)

Kalen joins Eagle Rock with a proven track record of driving growth in previous roles as President of Hartford Life Insurance and CEO of Covr Technologies. His expertise will be instrumental as the practice continues to deliver meaningful value to its clients while expanding its footprint in the private wealth space.

Eagle Rock Wealth leaders Thomas Rapp and Ronald Greenberg, Founding Partners, and Patrick Maguire, Managing Partner, have led the organization for several decades.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael to the helm," said Thomas Rapp. "Mike's vision, experience, and leadership style are exactly what we need to lead the organization into its next chapter of growth," said Ronald Greenberg. Patrick Maguire added, "Mike will focus on expanding our channels, product offerings, and presence through a variety of strategic growth initiatives. His background in insurance, wealth management, and industry innovation is a great fit for us."

"I am excited to join the Eagle Rock team," said Kalen. "I'm looking forward to working with the partners on our next phase of growth to build upon the foundation of excellence and deliver more innovative solutions to our clients."

For more information about Greenberg and Rapp and its leadership team, visit www.greenbergandrapp.com.

About Eagle Rock Wealth:

With a 40-year track record, Eagle Rock is a top financial services organization specializing in wealth management, risk mitigation, estate planning, and business succession planning. With $2B in assets under management* and over $250M of insurance premium, the practice is uniquely positioned as a leader in private wealth planning for HNW individuals and business owners.

Media Contact:

Miranda Daly

Director of Marketing

Branch Professional, RJFS

67 E Park Pl Ste 750, Morristown, NJ, 07960

T 973.313.8309 | [email protected]

Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. Greenberg & Rapp Financial Group, Inc and Eagle Rock Wealth Management are not registered broker/dealers and are independent of Raymond James Financial Services. Thomas C. Rapp, Financial Advisor (RJFS) | Ronald Greenberg, Financial Consultant (RJFS) | Patrick Maguire, Branch Owner (RJFS) | Michael Kalen, Financial Advisor (RJFS) *As of date 5.5.2026

SOURCE Eagle Rock, A Greenberg and Rapp Company