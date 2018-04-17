Michael King Joins The Signatry as Senior Vice President of Gift Planning

Recognized as one of the premier gift planning attorneys throughout the country, King arrives at The Signatry after serving more than 10 years as a charitable gift and estate planning attorney at National Christian Foundation. He holds extensive experience in helping families leverage complex assets to maximize the impact of their giving, minimize tax liabilities, and build legacies that expand beyond financial wealth.

King also spent over 10 years with an international tax and accounting firm, and a wealth management firm/multi-family office. He received his undergraduate degree in finance from Penn State University and his law degree from the UCLA School of Law.

"Our donors want to make the biggest impact with their generosity, and Michael's extensive depth of knowledge and experience in the complex gift planning arena will play a key role as he partners with donors and their advisors," says Steve French, president. "We are so pleased to have him on board."

"I'm extremely excited to join such a talented and experienced team with a deep passion for inspiring and leveraging biblical generosity," says King.

About The Signatry

Since 2000, The Signatry team has helped families, advisors, and ministries send more than $2 billion to charities across the globe. Empowering donors through creative giving solutions, biblically responsible investments, and legacy training, The Signatry facilitates revolutionary generosity through innovative approaches to the donor advised fund, including fee transparency, no monthly minimums, and full advisor access. The Signatry leaders are nationally acclaimed for their roles in helping donors maximize their giving in ways that build and preserve generational wealth and legacy. For more information, visit www.thesignatry.com.

