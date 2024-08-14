Michael Kitces to Headline the Blue Vault Alts Summit 2025

ATLANTA, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Vault today announced that renowned speaker, educator, and financial planner Michael Kitces will headline the Blue Vault Alts Summit 2025. The Summit will take place March 10-12, 2025, at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort and will offer comprehensive alternative investments training and education for wealth advisors and broker-dealers.

Known for his lifelong pursuit of knowledge and passion for sharing insights, Kitces is a highly respected and influential figure in the wealth advisor industry. He has 20 years of experience as a financial advisor and has spoken at 700 events, from keynotes for national industry conferences to sharing his research in elite workshops.

"Michael Kitces' deep knowledge and expertise on advisory practice matters are exactly what we're looking for to help us deliver a world-class Alts Summit in 2025," said Stacy Chitty, Managing Partner of Blue Vault. "His dedication to educating financial advisors and driving their success aligns perfectly with the goals of the Blue Vault Alts Summit. We are thrilled to welcome him as the keynote speaker next year."

About Alts Summit

The Blue Vault Alts Summit is an annual conference that unites indispensable voices in the growing alternative investments industry, including investment managers, wealth advisors, broker dealers, and other industry thought-leaders. The upcoming Summit is scheduled for March 10-12, 2025, at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort in Dallas, TX.

About Blue Vault

Founded in 2009, Blue Vault was built on the belief that transparency, education and access are the essential ingredients for wealth advisors to integrate alts into their advisory practices and utilize offerings best suited for their clients.

We are committed to providing access to valuable performance information that was once stored only deep inside financial statements and filings, and often difficult to obtain.

Through Blue Vault, wealth advisors gain access to in-depth performance-based research on nontraded REITs, nontraded BDCs, interval funds, tender offer funds, preferred shares and a growing number of private securities offerings by means of reports and a searchable alts offerings portal.

We're dedicated to providing news, insights and ongoing learning opportunities and training to help wealth advisors pursue a deeper level of understanding of alts, stay informed about the latest trends, and connect with other wealth advisors who already understand alternative investments, their strategies, structures, risks, and benefits. Learn more by visiting bluevaultpartners.com.

