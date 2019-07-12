Michael Kors & Gigi Hadid Bring Fantasy Island Experience To NYC
Jul 12, 2019, 10:03 ET
NEW YORK, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transporting jet-setters to the distant shores of an idyllic locale, Michael Kors debuts the new fragrance campaign starring international supermodel Gigi Hadid. Launching Summer 2019, the newest Michael Kors Wonderlust creative is a blue-skied, sun-kissed dream brought to life by Gigi as she indulges in the magic of paradise and its endless possibilities.
Michael Kors and Estée Lauder are bringing an experiential treasure hunt to New York City to celebrate the launch of the newest Michael Kors Wonderlust campaign on July 15th and 16th. Beginning at the Michael Kors Rockefeller Center store, fans are invited to join the adventure by picking up a Michael Kors experience map.
Travelers can follow the treasure map to three interactive stops—an in-store photo booth, a special "shellphone" in Rockefeller Center, and a customized, immersive Michael Kors Wonderlust Scent Bar—to discover the fragrance franchise and unlock exciting prizes (including Michael Kors Wonderlust beach bags, towels and deluxe samples, while supplies last).
Michael Kors Rockefeller Center Store
610 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10020
Tuesday, July 16th
Michael Kors Wonderlust Treasure Hunt
Rockefeller Center
New York, NY 10020
Monday, July 15th 10AM – 7PM
Tuesday, July 16th 10AM – 7PM
Learn more here: https://www.michaelkors.com/trend/michael-kors-wonderlust/_/R-cat4220022
SOURCE Michael Kors
