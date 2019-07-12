Michael Kors & Gigi Hadid Bring Fantasy Island Experience To NYC

NEW YORK, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transporting jet-setters to the distant shores of an idyllic locale, Michael Kors debuts the new fragrance campaign starring international supermodel Gigi Hadid. Launching Summer 2019, the newest Michael Kors Wonderlust creative is a blue-skied, sun-kissed dream brought to life by Gigi as she indulges in the magic of paradise and its endless possibilities.

Michael Kors and Estée Lauder are bringing an experiential treasure hunt to New York City to celebrate the launch of the newest Michael Kors Wonderlust campaign on July 15th and 16th. Beginning at the Michael Kors Rockefeller Center store, fans are invited to join the adventure by picking up a Michael Kors experience map.

Travelers can follow the treasure map to three interactive stops—an in-store photo booth, a special "shellphone" in Rockefeller Center, and a customized, immersive Michael Kors Wonderlust Scent Bar—to discover the fragrance franchise and unlock exciting prizes (including Michael Kors Wonderlust beach bags, towels and deluxe samples, while supplies last).

Michael Kors Rockefeller Center Store

610 5th Avenue

New York, NY 10020

Tuesday, July 16th

Michael Kors Wonderlust Treasure Hunt

Rockefeller Center

New York, NY 10020

Monday, July 15th 10AM – 7PM

Tuesday, July 16th 10AM – 7PM

Learn more here: https://www.michaelkors.com/trend/michael-kors-wonderlust/_/R-cat4220022

SOURCE Michael Kors