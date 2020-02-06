Michael Kors Unveils Exclusive Partnership And Capsule Collection With The 007 Franchise

Crafted in Italy and created exclusively for No Time To Die , the MKC x 007 Bond Bancroft satchel, Bond Carryall and Bond Duffel all channel the sophistication that is synonymous with the James Bond films. The Bond Bancroft satchel, crafted in luxe calf leather, exudes everyday elegance with its refined silhouette and roomy interior. A polished MKC x 007 plaque on the interior lining highlights the special collaboration. In the film, the satchel is seen on pivotal character Moneypenny, played by British actress Naomie Harris, a BAFTA and Academy Award nominee. Rounding out the capsule collection, the Bond Carryall, rendered in calf leather, and Bond Duffel, in luggage-hued cotton canvas, were designed for traveling in style, and feature an exclusive MKC x 007 leather luggage tag.

"Jet set glamour, sophistication, speed, energy—these are all words that come to mind when you think about the world of James Bond," says designer Michael Kors. "They're also at the core of our brand DNA. This collaboration was really the perfect union of fashion and film."

To celebrate the launch of No Time To Die and the unveiling of the MKC x 007 Bond Capsule Collection, Michael Kors will host a star-studded VIP party at its new Milan showroom, followed by a private dinner, during Milan Fashion Week in February.

