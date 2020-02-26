Michael Lackwood Launches Dynamic Spring Delta Asset Management Website

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring Delta Asset Management, a comprehensive wealth and asset management firm founded by Michael Lackwood, today announces its newly-launched website.

The website features the latest company insights and news, as well as educational resources and a consultation portal. Further, the layout simplifies the navigation process for users to easily browse company updates and services the firm offers.

"Our website was carefully constructed to be as user-friendly as possible so current and future clients can navigate it with ease," said Lackwood, founding principal of Spring Delta Asset Management. "Trust, transparency and collaboration are at the foundation of our company culture and client relationships."

With over 15 years of asset management experience, Michael Lackwood founded Spring Delta Asset Management just over a year ago to offer clients unbiased financial and investment recommendations and transparent guidance. The site, designed by Lackwood's wife, Confidence Lackwood, is intended to reinforce that commitment to transparency.

"Our website makes it easier than ever for clients to connect with us, read our perspectives on the issues that matter to them and keep track of our firm's key updates," said Lackwood. "We are dedicated to providing clients with the most valuable resources, and our website launch is another leap toward our ultimate goal of building community, connection and financial security."

About Spring Delta Asset Management:

Spring Delta Asset Management is a comprehensive wealth and asset management firm working with individuals and corporations to help them achieve their current, intermediate and long-term financial goals. Our firm uses various strategies, programs and technology tools to incorporate active portfolio management, tracking institutional money flow and successfully tracking income/expense cash flow to capture spending advantages and disadvantages. Learn more about Spring Delta Asset Management at springdelta.com.

