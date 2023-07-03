MICHAEL LISKOW JOINS GEORGE FELDMAN McDONALD, PLLC

LAKE WORTH, Fla., July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- George Feldman McDonald, PLLC ("GFM") is very proud to announce that Michael Liskow has joined the firm as a Member – www.4-Justice.com

Michael Liskow has extensive experience litigating complex class actions on behalf of victims of consumer fraud, data breach, antitrust, securities, housing, and wage and hour matters, among others, recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for his clients. In addition to over 15 years in private practice, Michael served as a clerk for the Honorable Steven H. Levinson of the Supreme Court of Hawai`i. Michael was also a Fulbright Teaching Assistant to the Slovak Republic. Michael is a member of the California and New York Bar Associations.

David J. George, GFM's Managing Member stated: "GFM is thrilled to add an attorney of Michael's tenacity, history of success and entrepreneurial spirit to GFM's litigation team." "Michael's formidable skill set will fit well with GFM's aggressive and relentless pursuit of justice for its clients."

Lori G. Feldman, Managing Member of GFM's New York Office, also noted: "GFM is thrilled to have Michael become a Member of the Firm. His thoughtful manner, hard-working nature, and tremendous litigation skills are sure to serve him well in his new role here at GFM."

In addition to its Class Action Practice Group, GFM has Victims' Rights, Personal Injury, Consumer Rights, EB-5 Litigation, and Commercial and Business Litigation Practice Groups. The firm has built a reputation as one of the most respected and hard-working plaintiffs' firms serving clients nationwide and in the states of Florida, New York, and Virginia. GFM's attorneys are barred in Florida, New York, Virginia, New Jersey, California and Washington. 

