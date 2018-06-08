Michael Loeb, CNBC's Bonin Bough Host Blockchain Event at Loeb Hampton Estate of 'Billions' TV Show Fame

NEW YORK, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Loeb, founder and CEO of Loeb.NYC, the New York City-based start up firm, hosted a gathering of tech experts, leading marketers, and brand specialists for a lively discussion on the ways blockchain is impacting marketing and all variety of business practices. #BlockOrNot, a daylong event, took place at Loeb's Southampton home on May 18 and included fireside chats, panel discussions, and free-flowing networking that allowed attendees to meet one another, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Michael Loeb and Katie Loeb at #BlockOrNot in Southampton

"I am thrilled with the way #BlockOrNot struck a balance between formal presentation and loose but meaningful conversation among people from the worlds of traditional marketing, adtech, blockchain, and crypto," said Loeb. "Holding the event at the Southampton house allowed for a personalized atmosphere that encouraged the type of idea sharing you don't always get at a meeting space or theater."

The event opened with a welcome from Michael Loeb and event co-producers Bonin Bough, CEO and founder of Bonin Ventures, and Katie Loeb, director of strategy and innovation at Loeb.NYC. Loeb and Bough created "Or Not" as a series of low-hype events that present emerging technologies in a style that allows marketers and entrepreneurs to determine how the buzzy tech of the day might apply to their businesses.

Shelly Palmer, CEO of The Palmer Group and LinkedIn's top Voice in Technology, served as event Master of Ceremonies. Throughout the day, Palmer provided attendees with relatable explanations of blockchain, its various attributes and functions, and how the technology may or may not advance their individual business endeavors.

"Michael Loeb's vision was to create an intimate gathering of top entrepreneurs, technologists, marketers and business leaders to explore blockchain and its underlying technologies," said Palmer. "My firm specializes in business strategy and digital solutions, and while blockchain is nascent, I'm confident that those who attended #BlockOrNot walked away with a better understanding of how they might create value using the technology."

In addition to Palmer, Block Or Not featured such speakers as Bob Lord and Babs Rangaiah of IBM, Joe Zawadzki of MediaMath, Adam Helfgott of MadHive, Michael Jolly of FusionSeven, and Ashwini Anburajan of 22X Fund.

Block Or Not closed with a discussion among a selection of Loeb.NYC's portfolio companies. In attendance was Wes Schroll, the founder of Fetch, Joseph DiTomaso, the founder of AllTheRooms, and Audrey Leibovich, CEO of SiO Beauty.

Along with a beachside location and three gourmet food presentations, attendees were treated to a performance from Sing For Hope presented by opera singers Camille Zamora and Monica Yunus. Sing For Hope, a charitable focus of Margie Loeb, is the arts group behind The Pianos Project, which brings artist-painted pianos to the parks and public spaces of New York City for public use and enjoyment.

For videos from #BlockOrNot and other "Or Not" events visit www.ornotexperience.com.

ABOUT MICHAEL LOEB

Michael Loeb is a New York-based veteran entrepreneur who has backed, built or funded over sixty successful companies. Chief among his successes are Priceline.com--known for its travel deals and travel search engine, and Synapse (acquired by Time, Inc.). Loeb now leads Loeb.NYC and Loeb Enterprises, a start up laboratory and private investment platform, respectively, based in New York City. A leading New York philanthropist, Loeb donates to a variety of charities, and he's donated the location fees related to his Hampton's home being used as a set for the Showtime television series Billions.

ABOUT Loeb.NYC

The venture arm of Loeb Enterprises and founded by CEO Michael Loeb, Loeb.NYC is a startup lab and early-stage private investor built on the belief that aligning the right people with the right ideas creates successful companies. More information can be found at www.loeb.nyc.

