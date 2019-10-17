Michael Longi joins Avison Young in Las Vegas

Highly regarded industry veteran becomes Principal; will help grow firm's

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - David Jewkes, Avison Young Principal and Managing Director of the company's Las Vegas office, announced today the strategic hiring of commercial real estate investment sales specialist Michael Longi.

Effective immediately, Longi becomes a Principal of Avison Young with a mandate to help grow the firm's investment land and development land sales service lines in southern Nevada. He will be based in the company's Las Vegas office and also serve on the company's U.S. capital markets team.

Longi brings 17 years of commercial real estate investment sales experience to Avison Young, most recently as CEO of Realty Specialists, which he founded in 2002.

"We're thrilled to welcome Michael to Avison Young," comments Jewkes. "He brings a proven track record of exceptional land, industrial and redevelopment sales service to our growing Las Vegas investment property practice. Our clients and company alike will benefit from his diverse experience negotiating, facilitating and managing all aspects of real estate transactions for home builders, developers, REITs and private investors, among others."

Jewkes continues: "Michael brings a tireless and collaborative energy to our Las Vegas operation that will help our Avison Young brokerage presence and transaction visibility in the market move to the next level. He has a knack for identifying buyers of strategic land parcels and finding owners who are willing to divest. He will be an ideal fit for Avison Young's collaborative culture as we continually expand our development property sales and create more partnerships with investors, developers, project managers and property managers."

During his career, Longi has completed several hundred million dollars' worth of investment property sales while focusing on land and multi-family property development transactions. Prior to starting Realty Specialists, he was a broker with Realty Executives. Before entering the real estate industry, Longi worked in the transportation sector and served in the U.S. Navy. A Gulf War veteran, he received two Battle E national defense service medals during his four years of Navy service.

"I'm excited to join Avison Young's expanding Las Vegas investment sales team and be part of the U.S. national capital markets group," says Longi. "I look forward to creating synergy by networking with experienced colleagues and sharing ideas and business development strategies. I have had my own brokerage company since 2002, and I wanted to become part of an international company that allows me to facilitate client needs in multiple markets. Avison Young offers amazing support and critical tools that will enable me to take my career to an even higher level."

Longi is a licensed broker in Nevada, California and Texas. He is active in the industry as a Certified Commercial Investment Member and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration, with an emphasis on marketing, from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Avison Young is the world's fastest-growing commercial real estate services firm. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Avison Young is a collaborative, global firm owned and operated by its Principals. Founded in 1978, with legacies dating back more than 200 years, the company comprises approximately 5,000 real estate professionals in 120 offices in 20 countries. The firm's experts provide value-added, client-centric investment sales, leasing, advisory, management and financing services to clients across the office, retail, industrial, multi-family and hospitality sectors.

Avison Young is a 2019 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, having retained its Best Managed designation for eight consecutive years.

