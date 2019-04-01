Michael Lorimer to Lead Arup's Growing Northeast Healthcare Business

"With his relocation to Boston, Michael personifies our goal to deliver global best practices in healthcare design locally," says Bill Scrantom, Arup's Americas Region Healthcare Leader. "He has particularly strong expertise in delivering large-scale, complex, and patient-centered healthcare projects. We feel his leadership will significantly benefit the Boston healthcare marketplace and our growing Boston office."

Prior to joining the Boston office, Lorimer spent 17 years in Arup's London office serving as Associate Principal. He led a number of healthcare and research projects in Europe including award-winning buildings such as London's UCH Macmillan Cancer Centre and Sainsbury Wellcome Centre, as well as Bispebjerg Hospital and Dublin Children's Hospital. Lorimer has led and worked within multidisciplinary design teams, encompassing many aspects of a project, from feasibility studies to detailed design and site work.

"Boston is well known for being home to world-renowned hospitals, medical schools, and research institutions. Our clients will immediately benefit from Michael's deep healthcare and research facility experience as well as the holistic, multidisciplinary design he brings to every project," said Tim McCaul, Principal and Arup's Boston Group Leader.

Lorimer will build on the work Arup has done with Yale University's Health Services Center, develop ongoing work with Partners Healthcare on resilience and Massachusetts General Hospital, and seek opportunities for future projects. Arup's healthcare portfolio includes Kaiser Permanente San Diego Central Hospital, Calgary Cancer Centre in Canada and Loma Linda University Medical Center.

"I am honored by the opportunity to help local institutions develop and deliver the highest-quality healthcare offerings by designing world-class facilities," says Lorimer. "A key challenge is to help institutes make the best of their existing facilities, but we are confident that with our core engineering skills and specialist knowledge, we will enable clients to deliver the best environment for patients and staff. I am looking forward to joining our talented team in Boston and working in a city that is a world-leading healthcare hub."

About Arup

Arup provides consulting, planning, engineering, and design services for the most prominent projects and sites in the built environment. Since its founding in 1946, the firm has consistently delivered technical excellence, innovation, and value to its clients, while maintaining its core mission of shaping a better world. Arup opened its first US office more than 30 years ago and now employs 1,400 people in the Americas and over 14,000 globally. The firm's employee-ownership structure promotes independence, unbiased advice, and ongoing investment in joint research to yield better outcomes that benefit its clients and partners. Visit Arup's website, www.arup.com, for more information.

