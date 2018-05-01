Michael Masterson to Join Greenhill in New York as Head of Transportation Corporate Advisory

Mr. Masterson has 21 years of investment banking experience focused on the transportation industry. Most recently he has served as Co-Head of Transportation and Infrastructure and Global Head of Aviation at Deutsche Bank. Prior to his 9 years at Deutsche Bank he spent 12 years at Merrill Lynch, where he was a leader in the firm's transportation investment banking business.

Scott L. Bok, Chief Executive Officer of Greenhill, said, "Michael is an exciting addition for our Firm. The transportation sector constitutes a major portion of the global economy and is particularly well suited to our global footprint. While we have had great success in the industrial sector more broadly, as well as some important accomplishments in the airline and shipping sectors, this will be the first time we have a dedicated coverage effort that stretches across all aspects of the transportation industry. Michael's recruitment is another important milestone in our ongoing initiative to broaden and deepen our industry sector coverage in a number of key areas."

Greenhill & Co., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank entirely focused on providing financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions, restructurings, financings and capital raising to corporations, partnerships, institutions and governments globally. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, Chicago, Dallas, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Madrid, Melbourne, San Francisco, São Paulo, Stockholm, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto.

