Michael Matheny Joins Atlantic Home Mortgage's Alpharetta Branch

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier mortgage lender, Atlantic Home Mortgage (AHM) (https://www.atlantichm.com) announced Michael Matheny has joined the company's Alpharetta, Georgia branch as a Mortgage Loan Officer.

Michael has 20+ years of experience in sales, including the past four years in the staffing industry where his background was in corporate accounting and finance, including mortgage. He spent a lot of his time working in mortgage roles in operations and loan servicing and has experience working with leaders of both wholesale and retail lines.

Mike Matheny

"I'm thrilled to join the team as a Mortgage Loan Officer. The potential for growth is unlimited and I look forward to hitting the ground running," said Matheny.

Michael was in the top 10 in sales last year at his previous company and won a ski trip to Santa Fe, New Mexico. He passed the mortgage licensing exam with very little time to prepare.

"Mike matches up well with our company culture and brings a great deal of enthusiasm to his new role. As Atlantic Home Mortgage continues its rapid growth across the United States, Mike's sales leadership and his track record as a top performer will accelerate our growth," said Tony Davis, Founder of Atlantic Home Mortgage.

About Atlantic Home Mortgage

Atlantic Home Mortgage (AHM) was founded to provide a better way for people to obtain home loans. The client-centered company combines cutting-edge technology with experienced professionals to create a simple, transparent mortgage process. They keep overhead low by using technology to streamline many of the tedious parts of the mortgage process, passing the savings onto their clients. The approach seems to be working. In the past two years, AHM has funded over $300 million in new mortgage loans and experienced 650% revenue growth from 2018 to 2020.

