Michael McFall Launches "GRIND Score," a Self-Assessment & Leadership Coaching Resource for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

EAST LANSING, Mich., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael McFall, co-CEO and co-founder of BIGGBY COFFEE and An Inc. Original author of Grind , a practical guide for starting a new business, today announces GRIND Score , an assessment and evaluation tool to help entrepreneurs do due diligence on themselves.

Nearly one million people start a small business annually, but 20 percent of those companies fail in the first year, and almost 65 percent close within a decade. While more tangible metrics, like capital structure, real estate data, SWOT analysis, and other critical data points, factor into their failure, the entrepreneur remains the most important ingredient to a new business and the most frequent impediment to success.

The GRIND Score, a 24-question assessment informed by McFall's 26 years of entrepreneurialism and leadership coaching, challenges would-be entrepreneurs to look in the mirror to evaluate their readiness to launch a new business. After completing the quiz, participants receive a "GRIND Score" that reflects their overall preparedness to navigate the most pressing challenges of entrepreneurialism.

In addition, participants can receive a comprehensive analysis of their results, including actionable takeaways, introspective prompts, video resources, and personal insights from McFall's own startup experience.

"The GRIND Score reflects the lessons I've learned first hand while launching and expanding BIGGBY COFFEE and supporting other people as they launch new companies," explains Michael McFall. "Entrepreneurialism is enticing, but it's not for everyone. I believe GRIND Score will help people perform the hard work of introspection, ultimately overcoming obstacles and challenges to a successful launch," he adds.

The GRIND Score helps entrepreneurs do due diligence on themselves by prompting healthy conversations on often-ignored subjects. This process empowers entrepreneurs to overcome the most common pitfalls to successful startups. Participants can expect to evaluate several essential facets of effective founders, including:

Growing in self-awareness

Making friends with the boogieman

Being humble, curious, and ready to learn

Modeling dependability and dedication

Tapping into the secret of focus

The GRIND Score assessment, analysis, and support resources are available today. Visit https://grindscore.grindthebook.com/ to take the quiz today.

About Michael McFall

Michael J. McFall is the Everyman CEO. Mike doesn't have a yacht, a podcast or an MBA, and you won't hear him talking about being disruption, leveraging assets or changing paradigms. He is, however, the founder of Global Orange Development and the co-CEO of BIGGBY COFFEE® , a fast-growing $200-million-dollar coffee franchise with 300+ locations across the Midwest. At a time when there's a lot of confident-sounding start-up advice from academics or ultra-wealthy tycoons, Mike's remarkable life journey from minimum-wage barista to business leader has given him a very different outlook. His perspective on business—shaped by spending the last 23 years helping hundreds of people open and operate successful coffee shops—provides a much-needed road map for today's entrepreneurs so they can turn their ideas into a profitable reality. If Mike's business philosophy can be distilled down to its essence, it would be this: Be brave. Be humble. Be thoughtful. Be aware of others. And be yourself.

About Grind

Take Your Business from Concept to Cash Flow. Grind, an Inc. Original title, offers a practical guide to starting a new business by skipping past the MBA and going right to the nuts and bolts of building a successful, self-sustaining company. Filled with down-to-earth anecdotes, common-sense strategies, proven ideas and powerful calls to action, Grind provides the insight and expertise aspiring entrepreneurs need to turn their start-up dreams into positive-cash flow businesses. Grind is available for purchase on Amazon and in stores now. For more information, please visit grindthebook.com .

