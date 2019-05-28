Michael Moore Announces Three Interactive Evenings in Ontario this September, Featuring a Special Selection from his Broadway Show

Moore's three Ontario appearances begin with Niagara Falls on September 28th at the Scotiabank Convention Centre. A stop in London follows on September 29th at The Start.ca Performance Stage at Budweiser Gardens. The final appearance will take place in Toronto on September 30th at the Danforth Music Hall. Tickets for the Toronto appearance will be released soon! Tickets for the Niagara Falls and London shows go on sale Friday, May 31st at 12 NOON EST. Information on how to participate in the Q&A will be announced soon! Event details and ticket information can be found at: www.michaelmoorecanada.com .

ABOUT MICHAEL MOORE: Michael Moore was born in Flint, Michigan where he received a Catholic education, including a year in the seminary. He says this accounts for his healthy respect for the fires of Hell that he believes to be located somewhere just outside Crawford, Texas. He was an Eagle Scout, Newspaper Boy of the Week, and, at 18, the youngest person ever elected to public office in the state of Michigan.

Moore is the Oscar and Emmy-winning writer/director of the ground-breaking, record-setting films Roger & Me, Bowling for Columbine, and Fahrenheit 9/11, which also won the top prize at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival and went on to become the highest grossing documentary of all time. It became the first documentary ever to premier No. 1 at the box-office in its opening weekend. Film Comment called it "The Film of the Year."

In addition to winning the Academy Award for Bowling for Columbine, Moore won the Emmy Award for his NBC and Fox series, TV Nation and was nominated for his other series, The Awful Truth (which the L.A. Times called "the smartest and funniest show on TV.") Moore wrote and directed the comedy feature Canadian Bacon starring the late John Candy, and the BBC documentary, The Big One. He has directed music videos for R.E.M., Rage Against the Machine, Neil Young, and System of a Down.

For more information on Michael Moore visit www.michaelmoore.com

