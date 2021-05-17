Michael Moskowitz, Chairman and CEO of Panasonic North America, Joins Hillcrest Energy Technologies as Strategic Advisor

Currently, Mr. Moskowitz leads Panasonic's North American business operations enabling technological innovation in key areas focusing on sustainable energy, smart mobility, immersive experiences, integrated supply chain and consumer lifestyle. Michael empowers customers to embrace technology transformation. Equally important, he is charged with stewarding one of the world's first purpose-driven brands while creating a positive company-wide culture for more than 15,000+ employees that celebrates Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI).

"Leading with intentional agility, and possessing the foresight to adapt rapidly and nimbly to meet every moment head on, is a business philosophy that I embrace," said Michael Moskowitz, Chairman and CEO of Panasonic North America. "I see this with Hillcrest, and how they are approaching business development with fresh thinking and understanding market needs. Striking a balance between developing near-term electric system solutions that help customers solve low-carbon challenges, and investing in big picture IP development are smart pursuits at this stage. I look forward to providing counsel to the team and supporting their growth wherever possible."

"Having direct access to Michael, and the ability to tap into his years of decision-making and industry experience at the highest of levels, is nothing short of monumental for the Company," said Hillcrest Energy Technologies CEO, Don Currie. "Michael leads with optimism and is achievement oriented, but also speaks with candor and has been clear about challenges. In my book, getting unfiltered guidance like this is priceless, especially from someone so closely connected to the many transformative lines of business that really are changing the world."

Michael first joined Panasonic as president of Panasonic Canada Inc. and Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company. Before this, Michael served as President and CEO of satellite radio operator XM Canada (XSR.TO) from 2008 until 2011, where he oversaw the successful merger with Sirius Radio Canada. Prior to XM Canada, he was President, Americas International of Palm Inc. where he managed Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean region. Michael holds a B.A. (Hons) from York University and an MBA from Dalhousie University.

About Hillcrest Energy Technologies

Hillcrest is a clean tech innovation and development company on the rise. Working to decarbonize and electrify the energy sector, the Company intends to lead by example as it transitions from the production of fossil fuels from its West Hazel asset in Saskatchewan, to clean energy technologies that help unlock efficiencies in electrification and maximize performance of electric systems including electric vehicles, motors and electric generators. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in the development of energy solutions that will power the future. Hillcrest is publicly traded on the CSE under the symbol "HEAT", on the OTCQB Venture Market as "HLRTF" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as "7HIA.F".

