Michael N. Graham's "Boss Nova Odyssey" Recognized at San Francisco Book Festival

Graham went on to say, "The sales of any book really depends a lot on getting recognized and the publicity that comes from events like this or people taking the time to write about their enjoyment about something written through various media outlets."

"Of the numerous submissions that are received by the San Francisco Book Festival, receiving an award such as this is testimony to the quality of the writing in the book submitted," said the organizers of the Festival about the award winner.

San Francisco Book Festival Results by Category

BIOGRAPHY/AUTOBIOGRAPHY



WINNER: "Through Smoke-Teared Eyes" - Johnny F. Pugh



RUNNER-UP: "Confessions of a Bone Woman" - Lucinda Bakken White



HONORABLE MENTIONS:

"And Then I Am Gone" - Mathias B. Freese

"Boss Nova Odyssey" - Michael N. Graham

"Unstoppable. It's a Choice" - Inga Lizdenyte

"Why Not? Conquering the Road Less Traveled" - John Brown with Donna Brown

About "Boss Nova Odyssey"

With laconic wisdom and self-deprecating humor, "Boss Nova Odyssey" tells the amusing story of Michael Graham's Brazilian adventure - and the road that led him there. It is an extraordinary true series of laugh out loud memories that one can't make up and often moves from dreams to escalating nightmares.

It's an entertaining, fish-out-of-water story, in the mold of Peter Mayle and Bill Bryson. Some may say that this could not have happened. It is an unbelievable story populated by unfathomable bureaucracy, customers never satisfied, and the world's most unreliable banks. But here's the thing, they would be dead wrong – cause it's all totally true. "Boss Nova Odyssey" all happened. Now out on Amazon and in a Kindle version, "Boss Nova Odyssey" has received numerous excellent reviews.

About Michael Graham

Michael Graham has lived an international life from the get-go. With a father in the airline industry, Graham learned to love travel and adventure. Born in England, he has lived in several different countries, including Belgium, Italy, Brazil, and the United States.

He got his start in New York City, when he entered the business world. From there, he moved to Utah to open a restaurant and a ski resort. After that, he became the governor's chief of staff and conducted several local and national political campaigns. He then returned to the East Coast, where he entered the advertising industry and worked on a global scale.

