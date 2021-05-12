Michael P. Creedon, JD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NORRISTOWN, Pa., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael P. Creedon, JD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who for his Top Attorney in Law and his professional excellence as the Co-Founder of The Law Offices of Creedon & Feliciani P.C.

Proudly serving Norristown, PA, The Law Offices of Creedon & Feliciani P.C. is a small, well-respected law firm devoted to offering quality personal injury legal representation. The experts at the firm take pride in being included in the top 1% of the most-trusted litigation attorneys. Having accrued decades of combined experience, the firm offers a vast repertoire of expertise in complex litigation and offers a wide variety of legal services and procedures to address all clients' needs. The quality services include auto injury, birth injury, car accident, construction, hospital malpractice, insurance bad faith, insurance law, municipal liability, nursing home liability, personal injury, pharmaceutical liability, premises liability, products liability, professional liability, and trucking accident.



Having practiced law for 44 years, Attorney Michael P. Creedon is a distinguished personal injury lawyer dedicated to serving his community. He is currently providing quality legal representation at The Law Offices of Creedon & Feliciani P.C in Norristown, PA. His practice areas include Civil Litigation; Major Litigation; Malpractice: Medical, Legal, Accounting, Engineering; Trucking; Asbestos; Product Liability: Medicines, Medical Devices, and other products; Premises Liability, just to name a few.



In light of his academic achievements, Mr. Creedon obtained his A.B. in 1972 at St. Joseph's University. He then went on to receive his Juris Doctor degree at The James E. Beasley School of Law, now known as Temple University in 1976. Shortly thereafter, he was admitted to the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania in 1976, the US District Court Eastern District of Pennsylvania, the US District Court Middle District of Pennsylvania and the Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Currently, he is associated with the Morgan County Bar and the Pennsylvania State Bar.



In his spare time, Mr. Creedon is devoted to the Order Sons of Italy in America which is dedicated to the preservation of the Italian culture and raising monies for scholarships and charities such as Cooley's Anemia, Alzheimer's, Coaches versus Cancer. He has held numerous local, state, and national offices in the Order including Lodge President; Second State Vice President, Director of the Benefit Insurance Fund and National Orator.



Mr. Creedon is happily married to his wife, Regina A. (Ventresca) Creedon and they have two successful children, Michael P. Creedon, Jr., and Julie Marie Creedon. He dedicates this honorable recognition to Honorable Levy Anderson Court of Common Pleas Philadelphia County Pennsylvania, whom he clerked for from 1977 to 1980, as well as Bob Goggin and Tom D'Lorenzo whom he worked with at Marshall, Dennehey, Warner, Coleman & Goggin from 1988 to 1998.



To learn more, please visit http://creedonandfeliciani.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/cflawpc/.

