Michael Parker Named Among Lawdragon's 500 Leading Litigators in America

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker, PLLC Attorneys at Law is pleased to announce Michael Parker's listing in the 2024 Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America guide. Mr. Parker was recognized for excellence in commercial litigation.

The respected legal media publication publishes top 500 guides throughout the year, highlighting lawyers and firms based on practice area. Lawdragon describes the lawyers selected for the 500 Leading Litigators list as "the advisors you want to send into battle."

"To stand among the best advocates in the country is a true honor to me," said firm founder Mr. Parker. "I am proud of the work my team and I do for our clients, and I am humbled to have that work noticed."

Mr. Parker is a decorated military veteran whose experience and dedication produces favorable outcomes for clients. Clients come to him for his expertise in insurance fraud, healthcare fraud and federal and state fraud recovery actions. His practice also includes bad-faith defense claims and FEMA law.

As a defense attorney, Mr. Parker helps clients navigate the legal process by protecting their assets in and out of court. Since the founding of Parker, PLLC in 2001, the firm has grown across the country with offices in California, Texas, Oklahoma and New York.

Lawdragon has more than 50 years of experience writing and researching lawyers. The guide selects honorees through an open nomination process, independent journalistic research and rigorous vetting. The complete Lawdragon list of the 500 Leading Litigators for 2024 can be viewed here.

About Parker, PLLC Attorneys at Law

Parker, PLLC Attorneys at Law is a nationwide, full-service boutique law firm specializing in insurance fraud. Parker attorneys combine superior legal expertise with the latest technology, consistently providing cost-effective legal representation for insurance carriers, corporations and individuals. The firm's track record of managing high-stakes and highly intricate cases across a range of complex insurance coverage matters dates to its founding in 2001 by Michael Parker. Today, the firm has offices in New York, California, Texas and Oklahoma. Visit parkerpllcattorneys.com

