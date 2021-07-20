Michael Pascucci Named Grand Marshal of 2021 Columbus Celebration, Will Lead In-person Columbus Day Parade on October 11

The annual Columbus Day Parade, the largest celebration of Italian American heritage and culture in the United States, will take place on Monday, October 11, 2021, beginning at 11:30 a.m. As Grand Marshal, Pascucci will lead dozens of marching bands and floats and over 100 marching groups up the Fifth Avenue parade route, from 44 th Street to 72 nd Street.

In speaking of Mr. Pascucci as Grand Marshal, Columbus Citizens Foundation President Marian Pardo praised his success as a prominent Italian American both in business and philanthropic endeavors.

"We are beyond honored to have Michael as this year's Grand Marshal. This year's Parade is a truly special event, as we find ourselves both emerging from a global pandemic and reflecting on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Our 2021 parade will be offered to the nation as a symbol of hope and perseverance," Ms. Pardo said. "There is no one better to lead this celebration than Michael Pascucci. His life and accomplishments represent family, faith, and fortitude in this year when we reflect on and dedicate this year's events to resilience, renewal and reunion."

"I am honored and pleased to join the ranks of distinguished Italians and Italian-Americans who have served in this incredibly special role before me," Mr. Pascucci said, "Faith, family and hard work are central to the Italian American community, and these tenets have been key to my personal and professional achievements. My family and I are thrilled to lead the march up Fifth Avenue on Columbus Day."

Celebration Chair Angelo Vivolo promised an incredible celebration designed for the nation to enjoy. "As we acknowledge the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and emerge from a health crisis that none of us could have imagined a few years ago, we are honored to produce the Columbus Day Parade as means to reunite us as Italian Americans, as New Yorkers and as citizens of the United States," Mr. Vivolo stated, "Twenty years ago, the Columbus Day Parade was the first major event in New York City following 9/11. We once again look forward to showing the world that as a community, as a city and as a country, we are resilient beyond measure. Having Michael Pascucci lead our Parade is a fitting honor as we work together to rebuild and reunite stronger than ever."

The tradition of a Columbus Day Parade began when Generoso Pope led a group of Italian Americans from East Harlem to Columbus Circle in 1929. The parade was formalized as an official celebration of Columbus and Italian heritage in 1944, and this year's event marks its 77th Anniversary. While last year's parade was a largely virtual event, October's activities will see a return to an in-person national celebration of Columbus Day and all the achievements of the Italian American community.

Past Grand Marshals of New York's Columbus Day Parade have included: Sophia Loren; Frank Sinatra; Joseph Plumeri; Luciano Pavarotti; Governor Andrew Cuomo; Lidia Bastianich; Kenneth Langone; Joe DiMaggio; Mario Andretti; Roberto Cavalli and Maria Bartiromo.

ABOUT THE COLUMBUS CITIZENS FOUNDATION

The Columbus Citizens Foundation is a non-profit organization in New York City committed to fostering an appreciation of Italian-American heritage and achievement. The Foundation, through a broad range of philanthropic and cultural activities, provides opportunities for advancement to deserving Italian-American students through various scholarship and grant programs. The Foundation organizes New York City's annual Columbus Celebration and Columbus Day Parade, which has celebrated Italian-American heritage on New York's Fifth Avenue since 1929. For more information, contact [email protected]

ABOUT MICHAEL C. PASCUCCI

Michael is Chairman of Duck Pond Associates, a private investment company and, together with his family, owns Sebonack Golf Club in Southampton, New York. He is also a principal investor in Duck Pond Realty, a real estate development company. Michael was the principal and driving force behind many other enterprises throughout his business career, including Oxford Resources Corp., a national independent automobile finance company and WLNY TV, a commercial television station in New York. Michael has been involved in numerous charitable and philanthropic causes and organizations, including the Catholic Faith Network, the Viscardi Center, the Pope John Paul Cultural Center in Washington, DC, and the Nicklaus Children's Health Care Foundation in West Palm Beach, FL. He is a past Trustee of St. John's University and St. Francis Hospital in New York, and a former Trustee and currently a member of the Knights of Malta. Michael received a B.A. in finance from Bucknell University and an M.B.A. from New York University. Michael and his wife of 64 years Jocelyn have four adult children and 11 grandchildren.

