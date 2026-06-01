Michael Patrick Daly, Former DOJ National Security Official, Joins Cravath

NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP today announced that Michael Patrick Daly has joined the Firm's Washington, D.C. office as a partner, following more than a decade of experience within the National Security Division ("NSD") of the United States Department of Justice ("DOJ").

Mr. Daly joins Cravath's Corporate Department, where he will advise U.S. and international clients on the regulatory aspects of complex cross-border transactions and matters involving the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States ("CFIUS"), leveraging his experience across a wide range of legal and policy issues at the intersection of technology, business, national security, and trade and investment.

"Mike brings deep experience in national security and foreign investment matters central to the regulatory process our clients consider when pursuing cross‑border investments," said Faiza J. Saeed, Cravath's Presiding Partner. "We are thrilled to welcome him to Cravath."

With the addition of Mr. Daly, Cravath further expands its Washington, D.C. office, as well as its roster of attorneys who have served in leadership positions across key federal regulatory agencies. In Washington, this includes Jennifer S. Leete, former Associate Director of Enforcement at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; Noah Joshua Phillips, former Commissioner of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission; Jeffrey A. Rosen, former Acting U.S. Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General; Elad L. Roisman, former Commissioner and Acting Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; and Jeffrey T. Dinwoodie, former Chief Counsel to the Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Head of the Office of Financial Institutions at the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

"Cravath is widely known for its depth of expertise across the most complex transactional and regulatory matters," said Mr. Daly. "I am delighted to join this premier team, and look forward to working alongside them in guiding clients through their most consequential cross‑border investments."

A three-time recipient of the Assistant Attorney General Award for Excellence in recognition of his contributions and dedication in government service, Mr. Daly served most recently in the leadership office of the NSD within the DOJ, where he advised the Assistant Attorney General for National Security, including on matters related to CFIUS, the Committee for the Assessment of Foreign Participation in the U.S. Telecommunications Services Sector, the Data Security Program and the Outbound Investment Security Program. From 2019 to 2024, he served as an Attorney Advisor within the Foreign Investment Review Section ("FIRS") of the NSD, including serving as Acting Deputy Chief, Foreign Investment. Before joining FIRS, Mr. Daly worked for six years in the Special Operations Unit of NSD's Office of Intelligence, where he handled a wide range of sensitive operational matters involving terrorism and counterintelligence.

Mr. Daly received his J.D. from St. John's University School of Law in 2002 and his B.A. from The College of William and Mary in 1997.

Founded in 1819, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP is widely recognized as one of the world's premier law firms. The Firm has offices in New York, London and Washington, D.C.

SOURCE Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP