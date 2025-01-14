Michael Piraino Joins Banyan Team as Industry Principal, Bringing Expertise and Passion for Utility Management

SAN DEIGO, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Banyan, a leader in utility management solutions for the multifamily housing industry, is excited to announce the addition of Michael Piraino to its team. With over a decade of experience and a deep-rooted passion for utility management, Michael brings a wealth of knowledge and enthusiasm to the role.

"I love geeking out on utility strategies and finding new ways to create value for my clients." Post this Michael Piraino, Industry Principal, Banyan Utility

Larry Bellack, Chief Revenue Officer at Banyan, expressed his enthusiasm for Michael's arrival. "Michael's extensive experience and passion for utility management make him a tremendous asset to our team. His deep understanding of client needs and ability to deliver strategic solutions align perfectly with our mission to lead the utility management space with innovation and excellence. We are excited to see the positive impact Michael will bring to Banyan and our clients."

Michael has essentially grown up in the multifamily industry, starting his career in 2013. Over the years, he has held several pivotal roles, focusing on developing and executing energy and utility management strategies for clients. His expertise in navigating one of the multifamily sector's largest and fastest-growing expenses has made him a trusted partner for many industry leaders. Michael's multifamily industry experience is extensive, previously working with AUM (purchased by RealPage), Apex Billing (purchased by Conservice) and Entrata.

"I always joke that my first 'grown-up' job was in utility management," Michael shared. "I fell in love with this niche sector and have continually sought to educate myself about the industry. Utilities may not be as flashy as some other products in the space, but they represent a critical component of multifamily operations. Helping my clients manage their third-largest expense has given me a deeply fulfilling career. I love geeking out on utility strategies and finding new ways to create value for my clients."

Michael's commitment to the multifamily industry extends beyond his day-to-day work. He is actively involved with both the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) and the National Apartment Association (NAA), where he serves on various committees, contributing to thought leadership and industry advancement.

Joining Banyan at this transformative time, Michael is excited about the company's vision and innovation. "The utility space has shifted significantly over the past 5-7 years. Banyan's investments in their platform and forward-thinking technology reflect their commitment to being a leading utility management partner. I'm thrilled to be part of a team that prioritizes excellence and innovation in serving our industry."

Michael's addition to the Banyan team underscores the company's dedication to delivering unparalleled expertise and solutions to its clients. His industry insight and passion for utility management will play a vital role in helping Banyan continue to lead and innovate in this essential sector.

About Banyan Utility

Banyan Utility, formerly Multifamily Utility Company, was founded in 2007 and is a leader in utility expense management and resident billing services. We are dedicated to providing a sustainable and cost-effective environment through awareness and conservation to help you increase your NOI and achieve your green energy initiatives. Our focus is providing customized utility solutions for our clients and their portfolio of communities in the US and Canada. Our innovative solutions include property management software integration, resident payment processing, in-house collections department, utility expense management, vacant cost recovery, regulatory support and submeter consulting.

