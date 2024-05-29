Michael R. Koeppel is Appointed Chairperson of New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants Business Valuation & Litigation Services Committee

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants announces the appointment of Mr. Michael R. Koeppel as the Chairperson of the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants Business Valuation & Litigation Services Committee, effective June 1, 2024.

Mr. Koeppel is the founder and managing director of Lakelet Advisory Group. Mr. Koeppel is a member of the following prestigious organizations:

Michael Koeppel, New Chairperson of the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants Business Valuation & Litigation Services Committee

Certified Turnaround Professional (CTP)

Certified Public Accountant (CPA)

Accredited in Business Valuation (ABV)

Certified in Financial Forensics (CFF)

Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA)

Certified Information Technology Professional (CITP)

In his new role, Mr. Koeppel will bring his extensive expertise and leadership to guide the committee towards achieving its challenging objectives. His dedication to excellence and innovation will be instrumental in driving the continued success of the committee.

Upon his appointment, Mr. Koeppel expressed his gratitude and commitment, stating, "I am honored to be entrusted with this responsibility and am excited to contribute to the continuous growth and development of the Business Valuation & Litigation Services Committee."

The Business Valuation & Litigation Services Committee is committed to promoting excellence in business valuation, forensic accounting, and litigation support. Mr. Koeppel's appointment reflects the organization's commitment to maintaining high standards and providing members with the resources needed to excel in their professional endeavors.

About Lakelet Advisory Group

For over 20 years, Lakelet Advisory Group is a leading independent consulting firm that provides complex business valuations, financial forensics, business optimization and turnaround and restructuring services. Their highly credentialed experts focus like a laser on delivering tangible results to their clients. Lakelet Advisory Group has a proven record by leveraging their comprehensive services and global experience.

