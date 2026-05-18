Michael Rasekhi Announces New Scholarship for Aspiring Medical Professionals

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michael Rasekhi Scholarship for Medical Students officially opens its application cycle, offering a strategic opportunity for undergraduate and medical students to further their academic pursuits. Founded by Michael Rasekhi, a prominent healthcare leader and the Chief Medical Officer of the Southern California Medical Center, this initiative seeks to identify and support the next generation of medical practitioners dedicated to community health and clinical excellence.

The Michael Rasekhi Scholarship for Medical Students serves as a bridge for students who demonstrate a profound commitment to the healthcare industry. By focusing on individuals who possess both academic merit and a vision for the future of medicine, the program aims to alleviate the financial burdens associated with rigorous medical training. Michael Rasekhi established this fund to encourage students to think critically about modern healthcare challenges and the impact they can have on their respective communities.

To qualify for the Michael Rasekhi Scholarship, applicants must be currently enrolled as undergraduate students on a pre-medical track or be active students in an accredited medical school. The selection process places a heavy emphasis on an original essay. Candidates are required to describe a specific challenge in modern healthcare they are passionate about solving and articulate how their future career will contribute to the well-being of their community.

"Investing in medical education is an investment in the health of our society," states the program's mission. The scholarship is designed to be accessible to students nationwide, ensuring that diverse voices from various backgrounds have the opportunity to participate. By supporting students during their foundational years of study, the Michael Rasekhi Scholarship fosters a culture of mentorship and professional development within the medical field.

Eligible students are encouraged to submit their applications through the official website. The application period remains open until the beginning of 2027, providing ample time for students to craft thoughtful and impactful essay submissions. All entries undergo a comprehensive review process to ensure the recipient embodies the values of leadership and community service championed by Michael Rasekhi.

Key Dates to Remember:

Application Deadline: January 15, 2027





January 15, 2027 Winner Announcement: February 15, 2027

For more information regarding the eligibility requirements and the application process, interested parties should visit the official scholarship portal.

SOURCE Michael Rasekhi Scholarship