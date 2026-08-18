Michael Robbins Named President and CEO of Semiconductor Industry Association

Robbins, who currently serves as president and CEO of the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), will succeed John Neuffer as head of SIA

WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced Michael Robbins has been named SIA president and CEO and will assume the role on Oct. 1. Robbins will succeed John Neuffer, who announced his departure in January following nearly 12 years as president and CEO. Neuffer will stay with the association through September to ensure a smooth transition.

Michael Robbins will take over as SIA president and CEO, effective Oct. 1, 2026

Robbins currently serves as president and CEO of the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), the world's largest trade association for uncrewed systems, robotics, and autonomous technologies. AUVSI represents companies in both the commercial and defense sectors.

"Michael Robbins joins SIA at an important moment for our industry, as semiconductors have never been more essential to the global economy, technology leadership, and national competitiveness," said Dr. Lisa Su, AMD chair and CEO and 2026 SIA board chair. "Michael brings the vision and experience needed to advance policies that strengthen the U.S. semiconductor ecosystem, accelerate innovation, and support continued industry growth. We thank John Neuffer for his many contributions to SIA and the semiconductor industry, and we look forward to working with Michael as SIA begins its next chapter."

Robbins joined AUVSI in 2020 and previously served as chief advocacy officer. He also presently serves as an officer in the United States Navy Reserve. Before joining AUVSI, Robbins co-founded a business consulting firm, Intrepid, and served as its chief operating officer. Prior to starting Intrepid, Robbins was managing director of government and public affairs at the Air Line Pilot Association, International (ALPA), where he oversaw aviation safety and security, government affairs, and communications. Before ALPA, Robbins spent a decade working for the late U.S. Rep. John D. Dingell from Michigan, where he served as chief of staff. Robbins holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan and a master's degree from Georgetown University.

"It is a privilege to join SIA and represent an industry that is foundational to America's economic strength and technology leadership," said Robbins. "Semiconductors power essential sectors of the economy, from AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, communications, and national security. I look forward to working alongside leaders in industry and government to advance policies that will sharpen America's competitive edge in chip technology for many years to come."

"I applaud the selection of Michael Robbins to lead SIA," said Neuffer. "Michael has the knowledge and background to be an outstanding leader and advocate for the semiconductor industry during this intensely consequential time. It has been the privilege of my career to serve this remarkable industry and association, and the future for both has never been brighter."

Media Contact

Dan Rosso

Semiconductor Industry Association

240-305-4738

[email protected]

About SIA

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) is the voice of the semiconductor industry, one of America's top export industries and a key driver of America's economic strength, national security, and global competitiveness. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms. Through this coalition, SIA seeks to strengthen leadership of semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research by working with Congress, the Administration, and key industry stakeholders around the world to encourage policies that fuel innovation, propel business, and drive international competition. Learn more at www.semiconductors.org.

SOURCE Semiconductor Industry Association