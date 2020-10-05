Michael Romero Named CEO of Life Sciences Consulting Firm, The Evanston Group

Romero joined the firm as President and Chief Revenue Officer in December 2019. His promotion to the role of CEO and Board Director is the next step in a planned evolution designed to accelerate The Evanston Group's growth as a life sciences consulting firm nationally recognized for making precise matches of specialty talent and experienced consultants for global pharmaceutical, medical device and other companies. Kay Anderson , who founded the company in 1999 and led it as CEO for the two decades since, will remain in her role as Chairman of the Board.

"When Michael joined the team in December 2019, we were confident he would propel us to new heights," Anderson explained. "He has done that to an extent we couldn't have even imagined then. The Evanston Group will grow over 30% in 2020, and our consultants are working on some of the most important projects in the pharmaceutical industry today. I am confident Michael's strengths in business, finance, and operations will continue to drive our growth and innovation to accelerate the breakthroughs of the companies we serve."

In addition to presiding over double-digit growth during the COVID-19 global health crisis and one of the worst economic downturns in history, Romero has overseen the expansion of The Evanston Group's customer base, which includes most of the Fortune 500 pharmaceutical and medical device companies. He led the company's rebrand and is currently leading a digital transformation and systems automation initiative to accelerate the firm's partnerships with life sciences leaders to speed their rate of success.

"When I came on board ten months ago, we were poised for what I described then as 'explosive growth' as more senior executive leaders outsource strategic roles to trusted partners like The Evanston Group," Romero said. "Indeed, over the past ten months we have posted significant growth, in deepening existing relationships with life sciences leaders and cultivating relationships with new customers who need experienced leadership, exactly matched talent, strong project teams, and rapid response to get their innovations to market."

"It's not about us," Romero added. "It's about what we help our clients achieve. When our clients win, we win. And the patients win. Because ultimately, that's what we're all here for: To bring to market life-changing pharmaceutical and medical device innovations."

The Evanston Group is a life sciences consulting firm that provides executive consulting, program and project leadership, subject matter expertise, and advisory services to clients in the pharmaceuticals & biologics and medical devices industries. Across thousands of engagements, senior executives at leading companies – including several working on COVID-19 therapeutics and vaccines – have trusted The Evanston Group consultants to fill strategic roles in areas including PMO, R&D, clinical, regulatory, supply chain, and others. For more information, visit evanstongroup.com.

