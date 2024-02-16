Michael Rosenthal named 2024-2025 chair of the Utility Broadband Alliance Board of Directors

News provided by

Southern Linc

16 Feb, 2024, 10:30 ET

ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Linc Director of Legal and Regulatory Affairs Michael Rosenthal has been elected the 2024-2025 chair of the board of directors of the Utility Broadband Alliance (UBBA), a collaboration of utilities and solution providers dedicated to championing private broadband networks for critical infrastructure industries. Rosenthal was elected along with other officers at a recent board meeting.

"Southern Linc was a founding member of UBBA, and we share their goal of championing the advancement of private networks to better meet the connectivity demands of the utility industry," stated Rosenthal. "I am looking forward to the work we can do to make progress on broadband initiatives for our members."

Southern Linc, a Southern Company subsidiary, designed, built, and actively manages the highly reliable, highly secure LTE network Known as CriticalLinc™ for Southern's electric utilities. The network provides over-the-air encryption from devices to towers and supports encryption from towers to the network's core data centers for data and voice applications. Southern Linc also delivers LTE voice and data services to a wide range of businesses and public sector agencies across Alabama, Georgia, southeastern Mississippi, and the Florida panhandle.

SOURCE Southern Linc

