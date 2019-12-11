Michael Rosner Joins TapClicks as SVP of Global Sales to Propel Growth and Scale International Presence

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TapClicks , the leading marketing cloud for intelligence, analytics, reporting, workflow and orders management, today announced that Michael Rosner has been named senior vice president of global sales. Rosner joins the TapClicks team with more than 20 years of sales leadership experience focused on advertising technology and media companies. As TapClicks' SVP of global sales, Rosner will provide leadership, direction, and resource stewardship to the organization's sales function.

"TapClicks' growth model, upside potential, and unique market position is very interesting to me. As one of the most comprehensive marketing cloud solution providers in the industry, the company is a rising star in the MarTech space, and one of Silicon Valley's most exciting startups," Rosner said. "TapClicks' leadership and innovation set them apart. With that, I am excited to join the executive team to lead sales efforts and help customers realize greater omnichannel marketing success."

Over his career, Rosner has worked with many major brands and holding companies, as well and independent advertising agencies and fortune 100 companies. He has led national and global-level sales and service teams at companies like DoubleClick, Eyewonder, Sizmek, and, more recently, Forensiq. Rosner is responsible for TapClicks' international sales performance as well as aligning the company's sales objectives with the organization's mission and strategy. Rosner is also tasked with overseeing the hiring, training, development and day-to-day management of TapClicks' sales team.

"TapClicks continues to attract top talent as we scale the company and increasingly engage major consumer brands and holding companies by delivering unsurpassed levels of marketing intelligence through our platform," said Babak Hedayati, CEO and co-founder, TapClicks. "Today we serve more than 5,000 B2B and consumer media companies, agencies, franchises, and brands. We're thrilled to bring Michael's leadership to our team as we scale rapidly given the growing demands of omnichannel enterprise marketers."



Rosner's appointment comes at a time of strategic growth for TapClicks. Having recently secured an additional $10 million in funding for acquisitions and product development, in the past year the company has completed a series of strategic acquisitions bringing Megalytic, iSpionage, and StatX into the TapClicks family of companies, building upon its comprehensive marketing analytics, intelligence, and operations solution. Additionally, the company recently launched its global partner program to strengthen its ecosystem of AdTech and MarTech integrations, which now include the Adobe Experience Cloud, Amazon Advertising, and Verizon Media, among the full breadth of popular marketing and advertising tools used in the industry today.



For more information on TapClicks, please visit https://www.tapclicks.com/company/

About TapClicks

TapClicks, Inc. is the leading provider of unified marketing operations, analytics and reporting solutions for media companies, digital marketing agencies, brands, franchises, and HIPAA covered entities. The TapClicks Marketing Operations Platform provides end-to-end business intelligence capabilities that include SEO, social and PPC reporting, automated order entry, set up and approval workflows, marketing performance analysis and the creation of interactive visual reports and presentations. TapClicks integrates more than 200 different data sources via its Connector Marketplace to provide marketers with the ability to analyze data from the full breadth of popular marketing and advertising tools used in the industry today.

Recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in Silicon Valley by Inc. , TapClicks is headquartered in San Jose, California, with locations in Boston, Massachusetts; Nashville, Tennessee; and New York City; as well as international offices in Montreal, Canada; Bogota, Colombia; Hyderabad, India; and Pune, India. For more information please visit www.tapclicks.com or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

