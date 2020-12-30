Michael S. Doran is recognized by Continental Who's Who

WESTFIELD, N.J., Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning attorney, Mr. Doran has been practicing law for 14 years and is admitted to practice in the state of New York and New Jersey. He is currently representing businesses and residents of Westfield, New Jersey, and the surrounding communities. The Law Offices of Michael S. Doran specialize in all areas of the law from commercial transactions to litigation, from contracts to corporate restructuring, from human resources to partnership and operating agreements, to municipal court, and federal court. Mr. Doran handles cases in General Litigation, Business/Corporate, Business Litigation, and Commercial Litigation. He also has valuable experience in Employment & Labor Law. While considering his clients' long and short-term goals, he strives to provide strategic insights to clients with the comfort that any and all matters which arise in their daily activities, whether professional or personal, can be addressed quickly and professionally.



In light of Mr. Doran's academic achievements, Mr. Doran received his Doctor of Law (J.D.) from Rutgers University School of Law-Newark, 2006, and Bachelor of Arts in English from Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey-New Brunswick. Since then, he has been active in his field, maintaining memberships with the New Jersey Bar Association, Rutgers Moot Court Board, The New Jersey Attorney Networking and Referral Group (Esq Social Group), Employment Law Forum and Networking Group, The Law Enforcement Network, and the New Jersey Attorney Lawyer Group.



Throughout his distinguished career, Mr. Doran gained valuable knowledge and experience before starting his firm. He worked at Cammarata, Nulty & Garrigan, LLC, serving various clients for over eight years.



As a testament to his professional excellence, Mr. Doran has been the recipient of various awards and accolades. He has been recognized by Super Lawyers and was named "Rising Star" for Legal Excellence.

