Michael S. Schwartz, CFP®, AEP® accepted into Forbes Finance Council

Michael joins other Forbes Finance Council members who are hand-selected to become part of a curated network of successful peers and receive access to a variety of exclusive benefits and resources, including the opportunity to submit thought leadership articles and short tips on industry-related topics for publishing on Forbes.com.

Forbes Councils combine an innovative, high-touch approach to community management perfected by the team behind Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) with the extensive resources and global reach of Forbes. As a result, Forbes Council members get access to the people, benefits and expertise they need to grow their businesses — and a dedicated member concierge who acts as an extension of their own team, providing personalized one-on-one support.

Michael stated, "I'm honored to join the Forbes Finance Council and to be among a select group of esteemed finance peers. I look forward to exchanging ideas with other Forbes Finance Council members and giving Forbes' valued readers exposure to the world of wealth management through insights I have gained throughout my career."

Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, commented, "We are honored to welcome Michael Schwartz into the community. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to curate successful professionals from every industry, creating a vetted, social capital-driven network that helps every member make an even greater impact on the business world."

About Magnus Financial Group:

Magnus Financial Group LLC provides personalized wealth management services to a diverse range of clients including existing and emerging high net worth individuals, families and closely held businesses. The firm utilizes offensive and defensive financial planning approaches, encompassing asset management, risk management, tax planning, retirement income distribution and estate preservation planning. Michael S. Schwartz, CFP®, AEP® was named by the Financial Times to the Top 400 Financial Advisor List in 2017. For more information on Magnus Financial Group, visit: http://www.magnusfinancial.com/ .

About Forbes Councils:

Forbes partnered with the founders of Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) to launch Forbes Councils, invitation-only communities for world-class business professionals in a variety of industries. Members, who are hand-selected by each Council's community team, receive personalized introductions to each other based on their specific needs and gain access to a wide range of business benefits and services, including best-in-class concierge teams, personalized connections, peer-to-peer learning, a business services marketplace, and the opportunity to share thought leadership content on Forbes.com. For more information about Forbes Finance Council, visit https://forbesfinancecouncil.com/ .

