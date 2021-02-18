Michael S. Schwartz, CFP®, AEP® Makes Forbes' 2021 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnus Financial Group LLC, a registered investment advisory (RIA) firm, is pleased to announce that its CEO & President, Michael S. Schwartz, CFP®, AEP®, has been listed for the third consecutive year on Forbes' Best-In-State Wealth Advisors (NYC) published in 2021.

"I don't think that anyone in my seat could have forecasted what happened in 2020," stated Schwartz, adding that "We had a very strong year even with the pandemic and being recognized in Forbes' ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors (NYC) is a testament to how well our team pulled together despite the challenges."

According to SHOOK Research, it only considers financial advisors based in New York City with at least seven years' experience. Advisors must also exhibit exceptional growth in assets and increases in revenue of which over 50% must be from individuals - not institutional clients.

SHOOK Research, however, does not simply select a few names from the list of submissions at random. According to SHOOK Research, it received 32,725 nominations of highly qualified wealth managers and of the nominations, 15,854 were invited to complete online surveys, 13,114 conducted telephone interviews, 2,085 were interviewed in person and 619 did web-based interviews.

"Being recognized is always an honor," stated Schwartz, adding that "my team and I are excited about the future of the firm and continuing to serve our clients day in and day out, no matter how challenging the conditions may be."

About Magnus Financial Group

Magnus Financial Group LLC is an SEC-registered, independent investment advisory firm located in New York City. Magnus provides customized wealth management and financial planning services for clients in all phases of their lives. As an independent RIA, Magnus provides high-quality service with a personalized client approach. Magnus was founded in 2017 and consists of approximately 16 staff professionals including four wealth advisors, investment operations, compliance and marketing, research and trading personnel, client service members and administrative support.

