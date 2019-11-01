Michael S. Schwartz, CFP®, AEP® Recognized on WealthManagement.com's 2019 Thrive Awards List of Fastest-Growing Advisors

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael S. Schwartz, CFP®, AEP®, CEO and Founder of Magnus Financial Group LLC ("Magnus") has been named a recipient of the WealthManagement.com's 2019 Thrive Awards, honoring the nation's fastest-growing advisors. The list was compiled by measuring percentage revenue growth over the previous three years. The average revenue growth of Thrive Advisors is three times that of the overall industry.

"The WealthManagement.com's Thrive Awards is unlike any other recognition program," said WealthManagement.com editor-in-chief David Armstrong. "Rather than acknowledging AUM or profitability, it recognizes advisors who are on the way up — those who have proven themselves skilled and ambitious by virtue of three solid years of revenue growth. We believe revenue growth is a metric that demonstrates advisor success in providing services of real value to clients and prospects, and key to building a sustainable business for the future."

"It's a fantastic accomplishment to be included on the inaugural Thrive Awards list of fastest-growing advisors," stated Michael Schwartz. He added, "The past three years have been a very busy time in which I left my old firm and founded Magnus. My team and I look forward to grow and offer robust financial planning and wealth management advice to our clients for years to come." This award adds to other recognitions that Michael has recently received including Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors in 2019 and the FT Top 400 Financial Advisor List in 2017.

The full list will be published on WealthManagement.com on November 1 and will be featured in Wealth Management magazine.

About Magnus Financial Group

Magnus Financial Group LLC is an SEC-registered, independent investment advisory firm located in New York City. Magnus provides customized wealth management and financial planning services for clients in all phases of their lives. As an independent RIA, Magnus provides high quality service with a personalized client approach. Magnus was founded in 2017 and consists of approximately 18 staff professionals including six wealth advisors, investment operations, compliance and marketing, research and trading personnel, client service members and administrative support.

About WealthManagement.com

WealthManagement.com, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice and grow their business—all from one site.

