Michael S. Schwartz Makes Forbes' Best-in-State Wealth Advisors (NYC) List

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnus Financial Group LLC, a registered investment advisory (RIA) firm, is pleased to announce that the firm's CEO & President, Michael S. Schwartz, CFP®, AEP®, was listed on Forbes' Best-In-State Wealth Advisors (NYC) published in 2020.

"It's been an incredible ride since starting Magnus Financial Group in 2017," stated Schwartz, adding that "In 2019, the firm received recognition from RIA Channel to its Top 100 Wealth Managers list and to FA Magazines' Top RIA Ranking list for the second consecutive year. And now, I'm honored to receive this accolade in early 2020."

Schwartz noted, "Sealing a spot on Forbes' ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors (NYC) is a special distinction as the list is compiled by an outside firm, SHOOK Research, which requires nominations, telephone and in-person interviews, as well as other quantitative data. You can't buy a ranking – it's earned."

According to SHOOK Research, it only considers advisors based in New York City with at least seven years' experience and proven financial management track records. Firms must also exhibit exceptional growth in assets and increases in revenue of which over 50% must be from individuals – not institutional clients. Most importantly, the research firm is looking for those financial advisors who have integrated the industry's best practices for working with clients. SHOOK Research is putting the spotlight on wealth advisers who are focused on having a positive impact on clients' lives by helping them increase their wealth and live better lives.

SHOOK Research, however, does not just randomly select a few names from the list. According to SHOOK Research, it received 32,000 nominations of highly qualified wealth managers and of the nominations, 7,556 were invited to complete online surveys, 11,864 conducted telephone interviews and 2,336 were interviewed in person.

"It's a real privilege to be selected," stated Schwartz, adding that "my team and I continue to look forward to providing our clients with robust wealth management and financial planning advice and service for years to come."

About Magnus Financial Group

Magnus Financial Group LLC is an SEC-registered, independent investment advisory firm located in New York City. Magnus provides customized wealth management and financial planning services for clients in all phases of their lives. As an independent RIA, Magnus provides high-quality service with a personalized client approach. Magnus was founded in 2017 and consists of approximately 18 staff professionals including six wealth advisors, investment operations, compliance and marketing, research and trading personnel, client service members and administrative support.

