Michael Scarpa, a Senior Compliance and Risk Management Advisor, Joins Treliant as Managing Director

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Treliant, an essential consulting partner to the global financial services industry, has named Mike Scarpa as Managing Director, Regulatory Compliance, Mortgage, and Operations Solutions. His appointment reflects Treliant's commitment to tackling the complex challenges faced by financial services companies across the industry spectrum.

Mike has spent 10 years with the advisory practices of two different "Big Four" accounting firms, delivering regulatory compliance and risk management engagements to traditional banks, challenger financial institutions, and fintech firms. He has handled some very difficult and longstanding public enforcement actions for large systemically important banks, foreign banks operating in the U.S., and payment/card network firms. He has also helped various financial institutions implement significant regulatory changes.

"Mike comes to us at a time of elevated pressure on financial services companies of all types," said Karin Lockovitch, Senior Managing Director, Regulatory Compliance, Mortgage, and Operations Solutions. "His track record in helping clients weather extremely challenging enforcement actions and dramatically shifting regulatory requirements is emblematic of the value he brings to our firm's compliance and operations consulting practice."

"In 2024, financial services risk and compliance leaders face daunting and unique challenges - economic, market, operational, and regulatory," Mike said. "It's a time when trusted advice, experience, and support can help clients rise to the challenge, and I'm gratified to be in a position at Treliant to assist them."

About Treliant

Treliant is an essential consulting firm serving banks, mortgage originators and servicers, fintechs, and other companies providing financial services globally. We are led by practitioners from the industry and the regulatory community who bring deep domain knowledge to help our clients drive business change and address the most pressing compliance, regulatory, and operational challenges.

We provide data-driven, technology-enabled consulting, implementation, staffing, and managed services solutions to the regulatory compliance, risk, credit, financial crimes, and capital markets functions of our clients.

Founded in 2005, Treliant is headquartered in Washington, DC, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. To learn more visit www.treliant.com.

SOURCE Treliant

