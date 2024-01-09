Michael Scarpa, a Senior Compliance and Risk Management Advisor, Joins Treliant as Managing Director

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Treliant, an essential consulting partner to the global financial services industry, has named Mike Scarpa as Managing Director, Regulatory Compliance, Mortgage, and Operations Solutions. His appointment reflects Treliant's commitment to tackling the complex challenges faced by financial services companies across the industry spectrum.

Mike has spent 10 years with the advisory practices of two different "Big Four" accounting firms, delivering regulatory compliance and risk management engagements to traditional banks, challenger financial institutions, and fintech firms. He has handled some very difficult and longstanding public enforcement actions for large systemically important banks, foreign banks operating in the U.S., and payment/card network firms. He has also helped various financial institutions implement significant regulatory changes.

"Mike comes to us at a time of elevated pressure on financial services companies of all types," said Karin Lockovitch, Senior Managing Director, Regulatory Compliance, Mortgage, and Operations Solutions. "His track record in helping clients weather extremely challenging enforcement actions and dramatically shifting regulatory requirements is emblematic of the value he brings to our firm's compliance and operations consulting practice."

"In 2024, financial services risk and compliance leaders face daunting and unique challenges - economic, market, operational, and regulatory," Mike said. "It's a time when trusted advice, experience, and support can help clients rise to the challenge, and I'm gratified to be in a position at Treliant to assist them."

