Michael Schlembach Joins Marathon Asset Management as Senior High Yield Portfolio Manager

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Asset Management (Marathon), a leading global credit investment manager, announced today that Michael Schlembach has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager responsible for its long-only high yield bond investment program. Mr. Schlembach joins Marathon after an 11-year tenure at J.P. Morgan Asset Management where he served as a Portfolio Manager in its Global High Yield department.

"Mike is an exceptional person who I am highly confident will do a fabulous job for Marathon's clients, managing risk while generating positive results in our high yield bond portfolios," said Bruce Richards, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Marathon. "Mike has demonstrated a strong track record during his successful tenure at J.P. Morgan and we are delighted that he has joined Marathon to deliver his expertise and high value-add services."

"The Marathon team is focused on asset selection and portfolio construction and Mike will make a meaningful contribution to our work," said Louis Hanover, Chief Investment Officer at Marathon. "This is a particularly important hire as it comes at a time when investors are increasingly allocating capital to the high yield sector as the Federal Reserve will keep rates low for many years to come."

"Marathon is well known for their rigorous and intelligent approach to credit investing with its client-oriented culture and commitment to bringing institutional investors offerings to serve needs of our global client base," said Mr. Schlembach. "I am delighted to join a world-class firm and look forward to being a trusted fiduciary for Marathon's clients, delivering value through thoughtfully, carefully designed and actively managed long-only high yield investing strategies."

About Marathon

Marathon Asset Management, L.P. is a New York-based global investment advisor with approximately $18 billion AUM. The firm was found in 1998 by Louis Hanover and Bruce Richards and employs 155 professionals. Marathon's corporate headquarters are in New York City with international offices in London and Tokyo. Marathon is a Registered Investment Adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.marathonfund.com .

