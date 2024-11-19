Michael Schutzler to Retire from Role as CEO of WTIA in December 2024

Kelly Fukai to Succeed Schutzler as WTIA CEO; April House continues to lead WTIA Subsidiary Portalus

SEATTLE, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Technology Industry Association (WTIA) today announced that Michael Schutzler will retire from his role at the end of 2024, after serving more than 11 years as CEO. Kelly Fukai, who joined WTIA in September 2022 and was appointed COO in April 2024, will succeed Schutzler as CEO of WTIA. April House will continue to serve as President of Portalus, the WTIA workforce and business services subsidiary.

Michael Schutzler

"Michael was hired by the WTIA board in 2013 to serve as a change agent for the organization," said Dave Cotter, WTIA Board Chair. "WTIA had declined in scope from its heydays in the 1990s into a small non-profit trade association managing dozens of technology-oriented events. WTIA is now one of the largest and most impactful trade associations in North America."

Under Schutzler's tenure, WTIA retooled the traditional trade association into a mission-driven organization, aiming to foster a robust, inclusive, technology-driven economy that empowers thriving communities. WTIA shifted its public policy efforts to workforce and education priorities, built programs to serve the startup community, launched the US Blockchain Coalition , assumed operation of the outsourced 501(c)9 WTIA Association Health Plan to better serve member companies, launched a for-profit subsidiary Portalus to provide employee healthcare and retirement plans for startups and small tech companies, and launched the 501(c)3 WTIA Workforce Institute, better known today as Apprenti . Recently, Apprenti was spun out as an independent company, and the remaining WTIA consortium comprises nearly 200 volunteers and a small team of employees, plus dozens of partners that make the services and programs possible.

As a result of that transformation, WTIA has achieved many noteworthy outcomes over the last decade, including for example:

Provided affordable healthcare and retirement benefits to more than 100,000 employees and dependents of early stage Washington -based tech companies;

-based tech companies; Mentored more than 150 US, Korean, and Canadian startups to raise over $300M and successfully launch their products in Washington state ;

and successfully launch their products in ; Established WTIA as the voice for the technology sector among government officials, leading on many policy topics such as gender pay equity, digital privacy, the gig economy, autonomous vehicles, blockchain, and AI;

Helped raise over $50M for computer science education in Washington public schools;

for computer science education in public schools; Trained and placed nearly 4000 women, people of color, and military vets out of low wage jobs into tech careers, with more than $4.4 billion of generational wealth improvement.

Dave Cotter continued, "Michael has had a profound impact on our region and will be missed as a partner to many leaders in the public and private sectors. I've been proud to serve with him for the past several years as our board Chair. I am eager to now work with Kelly to build on that legacy, as we help foster thriving communities with the power of a healthy tech startup ecosystem and fully engaged global technology companies in our region. She is a rare leader with deep business acumen and a keen understanding of government relations. We are in good hands." Fukai has a wide ranging background that includes serving as CPA at Avista, managing multi state government relations at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, and being appointed to the Washington State Transportation Commission by Governor Inslee.

"I am honored to step into the role of CEO at such a pivotal time for our industry, said Kelly Fukai. "Technology is driving unprecedented change, and WTIA is at the forefront of shaping that future. I look forward to working closely with our members, partners, and stakeholders to foster innovation, advocate for policies that empower growth, and ensure that our industry remains a driving force for positive change. Together, we will build on the strong foundation already in place and set new standards for excellence, collaboration, and impact."

Schutzler also serves as Chair of the Board at Technology Councils of North America (TECNA) – a vital partner to WTIA, Apprenti, and Portalus – and will continue in that role until August 2025 when his term expires. Fukai will join TECNA as a member to represent WTIA starting in January 2025.

About WTIA

The Washington Technology Industry Association (WTIA) is a 501(c) 6 not-for-profit member trade association, which is part of a consortium that includes a regulated 501(c) 9 association health plan and a for profit corporation (Portalus) providing business services to small and medium sized companies. The WTIA mission is to foster a robust, inclusive, and equity-centered technology-driven economy that empowers thriving communities. WTIA is also the creator of Apprenti, a 501(c)3 sector intermediary for technology apprenticeships and a US DOL appointed Apprenticeship Ambassador.

