Michael Sonnenshein Joins Securitize as Chief Operating Officer

Digital asset investing pioneer will lead tokenization efforts bridging traditional finance and blockchain technology

MIAMI, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitize, the leading tokenization platform bringing the world on-chain, has appointed Michael Sonnenshein, former CEO of Grayscale Investments, as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective December 9.

Over the course of Sonnenshein's 10 year tenure at Grayscale, he grew the firm into the world's largest crypto asset manager, overseeing tens of billions of dollars in assets under management. Under his leadership, Grayscale evolved and diversified its offerings to encompass over 20 funds and was instrumental in securing SEC approval for the introduction of U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs.

"Michael is a trailblazer whose strategic vision and ability to navigate complex regulatory landscapes have helped pave the way for establishing digital assets as a mainstream investment class," said Carlos Domingo, CEO and Co-founder of Securitize. "We look forward to benefiting from his leadership, experience, and commercial acumen to scale our operations and empower investors to access the full potential of tokenized real-world assets."

"There is massive demand for tokenization, and I am thrilled to join Securitize at such a pivotal moment for the company and the industry," said Sonnenshein. "Carlos and the exceptional team at Securitize have demonstrated incredible leadership in enabling the growth of tokenization projects, and I am excited to join the team as we work together to address inefficiencies in capital markets and define how investors engage with tokenized products."

Securitize has been at the forefront of blockchain-based financial innovation, surpassing $1 billion in tokenized real-world assets on-chain. The company has partnered with top-tier asset managers like BlackRock, Hamilton Lane, and KKR to bring tokenized funds to market.

About Securitize:

Securitize, the leader in tokenizing real-world assets, is bringing the world on-chain through tokenized funds in partnership with top-tier asset managers, such as BlackRock, Hamilton Lane, KKR and others. Securitize, through its subsidiaries, is a SEC-registered broker dealer and digital transfer agent, and operator of a SEC-regulated Alternative Trading System (ATS). For more information, please visit www.securitize.io.

Securitize Disclosures

Securities are offered through Securitize Markets, LLC, ("Securitize Markets") a registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC. Securitize Markets, LLC, and Securitize Capital, an Exempt Reporting Adviser, are not involved in Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization, a service provided by Securitize.

Assets such as digital assets or tokens using blockchain, are speculative, involve a high degree of risk, are generally illiquid, may have no value, have limited regulatory certainty, are subject to potential market manipulation risks and may expose investors to loss of principal.

Securitize, Inc. (Securitize) is a Delaware corporation. Securitize is a technology provider which, together with its affiliates, maintains an end-to-end web-based platform used by issuers for issuing securities, specifically including digital asset securities. Securitize is not a registered broker-dealer.

Securitize, LLC is a transfer agent registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Securitize Markets also operates Securitize Markets ATS, an alternative trading system.

Securitize Capital, LLC is an exempt reporting adviser filed with the State of Florida.

