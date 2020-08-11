Michael Spies joins Navitas Capital, leading Real Estate and Construction Technology VC

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Navitas Capital, a leading venture capital firm investing in technology solutions for the built environment, has announced that Michael Spies has joined as a Venture Partner. With Navitas, Michael will provide guidance as the firm begins investing from its third fund and will offer strategic support to its various portfolio ventures.

A 30-year veteran of Tishman Speyer, Spies brings deep global experience in real estate development and investment. During his time at Tishman, Michael led its businesses in Europe and India, created and headed Global Innovation, and was chair of the Investment Committee. He is an active investor and advisor through Fuse Strategies LLC and is engaged on Boards or in advisory capacities with multiple early stage companies. Prior to joining Navitas, Spies and Navitas had co-invested in Honest Buildings (acquired by Procore) and OpenSpace.

Spies is a Global Governing Trustee of the Urban Land Institute (ULI), and chaired the jury for its highest honor, the ULI Prize for Visionaries in Urban Development. He also serves on the board of TechnoServe, a non-profit organization reducing poverty in the developing world. He is also on the Advisory Board of the Taubman Center for State and Local Government at Harvard's Kennedy School.

Spies shared that "It's great to be joining Travis, Louis and the Navitas team at a time of growing need and opportunity for technology in real estate. Navitas was an early mover in the space over a decade ago, and I'm looking forward to being part of its evolution as the market matures."

Commenting on the addition, Managing Partner Louis Schotsky shared, "It is with great pleasure that we welcome Michael to the Navitas team as we continue to partner with the industry's leading founders and real estate organizations."

Navitas Managing Partner and Co-Founder Travis Putnam commented that "Michael has been a thought leader and innovator on multiple continents for many years, and we are thrilled to have him support our team and our partners."

About Navitas:

Founded in 2009, Navitas is a venture capital firm focused on transformative real estate technology and innovation. Real estate owners, operators and developers themselves, the Navitas partners evaluate potential investments using their venture fund, their own cross sector real estate portfolio and those of their limited partners, which include large publicly traded REITs, real estate private equity firms, Fortune 500 companies, endowments, and family offices.

