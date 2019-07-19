Michael Spivak Challenges the Home Care Industry to Step Up

PHILADELPHIA, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All American Home Care wants to announce a three-year anniversary in the Philadelphia area.

For some, being witness to a loved one in their last days can be difficult to move on from; for Michael Spivak, it was his motivation to service a community in need.

Michael was only 10 years old when his life was uprooted from Ukraine. For the Spivak family, religious freedom was the key in continuing important family traditions and raising the next generation with strong values. The only way to gain that freedom was to leave their home; and with that, Michael and his entire family migrated to the United States. Growing up in a modest family, Michael was an advanced thinker and valued being a student in life. His elevated mind developed him into a thriving businessman; his humble upbringing made him the man that could not ignore the need to fix the issue of hospice agencies not spending enough time with hospice patients at home.

With no background in the health care industry, except managing his father's Durable Medical Equipment agency, Michael took what he knew about business and opened All American Hospice LLC in 2011. The mission of All American Hospice LLC was to provide a service of compassion and to break down the barriers of language during the end of life stage, easing the patients' transition and their families' worries. Within only a few short years of operation, All American became one of the top hospice care providers in the state of Pennsylvania.

With all of the success of All American Hospice, Michael was able to explore other areas of health care. By doing so, he found that All American could better serve its community by expanding its services into Home Health Care. While working with clients within the Community Based Waiver system, he became connected to people who were in need of care and assistance beyond what was available to them, while keeping as much of their independence as possible. In September 2013, Michael and his group of partners birthed All American Home Care.

Continuing the mission of breaking down language barriers, All American Home Care was founded to deliver home care services to persons in need, allowing that care to be provided by their loved ones. What started off as a small agency housed in an even smaller office on Bustleton Avenue in Philadelphia has grown to become the top-rated and most aggressively consistent agency on the market, now calling a larger office on 2nd Street home.

All American became number one by making and keeping promises of outstanding care. They offer better benefits over their competition and their in-office employees develop and nurture relationships with patients and home health aides by treating them like family. The office staff strives to be the best by keeping an open, honest line of communication with their clients and aides on a consistent basis.

Success starts from the top down, and Michael Spivak has developed these exceptional employees by teaching them, "Never take no for an answer, because there is always an extra mile you can travel." Today, All American Hospice and Home Care is more than an agency, they are a family with open arms, welcoming new members every day, both clients and staff. With growth plans of over 10,000 consumers and their continuous success of employing some of the best and brightest minds in Pennsylvania, All American Home Care predicts the agency will always be #1 and hold the hearts of the people they hold close to theirs.

