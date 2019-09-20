Michael Stars Co-Hosts "Women Leading the Conversation" with Patricia Arquette

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Stars co-founder, Suzanne Lerner, is partnering with Emmy Nominated, award-winning actress and activist, Patricia Arquette to co-host her Pre-Emmy Awards "Conversation about Cause" on Thursday, September 19th.

Michael Stars

The event took place at the AllBright in West Hollywood and will kicked off the "Women Leading the Conversation" Fall/Winter series. The Act and Escape at Dannemora star spoke with Liz Dennery, SheBrand founder, on her dedicated fight for women's rights along with her non-profit organization, GiveLove, which supports communal clean water systems across the globe.

"We are very excited to be joining forces with Patricia in support of GiveLove," Suzanne Lerner, co-founder of Michael Stars, stated. "Patricia and I met on a plane to Haiti nearly 10 years ago," Lerner adds, "and have stayed mutual supporters of each other's philanthropic efforts."

With over 30 years of heritage, Michael Stars clothing made their mark by taking a simple tee shirt and turning it into a sustainable product designed to stay with you wherever you go in life. The Michael Stars Foundation was established in 2005 to support the company's vision of creating an equal world where women feel confident and empowered to use their voice. To help support Patricia Arquette's foundation, Michael Stars created a limited-edition GiveLove tee available in women's and men's sizes with 50% of all sales benefiting GiveLove. Available now, on MichaelStars.com in "Shop for a Cause."

Media Contact:

Sarah Wilson, Michael Stars Inc

877.782.7833

Email: 223329@email4pr.com

SOURCE Michael Stars

Related Links

http://www.michaelstars.com

