Michael Strahan's Daughter Undergoes Cancer Treatment, Puts Proton Therapy in the Spotlight

17 Jan, 2024

SOMERSET, N.J., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The daughter of former NFL star and TV personality Michael Strahan has put proton therapy in the spotlight since her announcement earlier this month that she is receiving treatment for a malignant brain tumor. The announcement from Isabella Strahan came during an interview on ABC's "Good Morning America."

Isabella Strahan, a freshman at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, was diagnosed in late October after she began experiencing headaches. She has medulloblastoma, which is a cancerous brain tumor that grows quickly, and is more likely to spread to other parts of the body.

Dr. Brian Chon, medical director for New Jersey-based ProCure Proton Therapy Center, said proton therapy can effectively treat tumors in sensitive areas like the brain while reducing radiation exposure to healthy tissue in the brain by up to 50%.

While ProCure did not treat Isabella Strahan, ProCure sees patients with tumors in the brain and other sensitive areas of the body. ProCure was one of the first freestanding proton therapy Centers in New Jersey and has treated more than 6,000 patients in its first 10 years.

Dr. Chon said the biggest advantage of proton therapy is that it precisely targets tumors while minimizing exposure to nearby brain tissue. Where standard X-ray radiation releases its maximum dose and continues to release it as it passes beyond the tumor, proton therapy releases its maximum dose directly within the tumor and then stops.

"Because we can focus the dose of radiation within the tumor and minimize exposure to nearby brain tissue, eyes and the optic nerve, we find that many patients have fewer side effects than with standard radiation treatment," Dr. Chon said.

Proton therapy can also provide these benefits:

  • Treating the most irregular-shaped tumors with greater accuracy
  • Combining with conventional radiation, chemotherapy, hormone therapy and/or as a follow-up to surgery
  • Enabling patients to maintain their quality of life during and after treatment

Learn more: https://www.procure.com/brain_tumors/.

About ProCure Proton Therapy Center:

 ProCure Proton Therapy Center in Somerset, NJ, opened in March 2012 as the tri-state region's first proton therapy facility, treating a range of cancers including disease of the prostate, breast, lung, brain, head and neck, and gastrointestinal system, as well as sarcomas and many pediatric cases. Using the most advanced radiation treatment available ProCure has treated more than 6,000 patients and enables many cancer patients to choose a non-surgical treatment personalized to their medical needs and lifestyles, often with fewer side effects and less downtime—giving them more freedom to enjoy what matters most in their lives. For more information, visit ProCure.com.

