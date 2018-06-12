Michael Sullivan joins Avison Young in New York City

Effective immediately, Sullivan becomes a Principal of Avison Young and will lead the company's asset management practice, including property and facilities management, in the New York City region. Currently, Avison Young has more than 3 million square feet (msf) of space under management across the region.

Sullivan, a highly regarded industry leader, brings to Avison Young more than three decades of experience managing properties across all major asset classes. He most recently served as senior vice-president and director of operations with Edward J. Minskoff Equities, Inc. (Minskoff) in New York City, overseeing a 6-msf portfolio.

"Michael is one of the most recognized property management professionals throughout the New York City market, and we are delighted to have him lead our regional asset management services practice – an essential component of Avison Young's full-service platform," comments Liebersohn. "His many years of hands-on asset management experience overseeing a stable of world-class properties in a variety of sectors, as well as his unique building-engineering knowledge, will help our growing base of owners and occupiers maximize the value of their commercial real estate holdings."

Liebersohn continues: "Additionally, by bringing on another elite hire such as Michael to an already impressive roster of professionals, Avison Young is displaying more evidence that our unique Principal-led culture continues to attract an upper-tier level of talent in this highly competitive marketplace."

During his career, Sullivan has overseen more than 57 msf of institutional-grade real estate. Prior to joining Minskoff, he held other asset management positions with CBRE, Allied Partners, Inc., The Rockefeller Group and Reckson Associates. Sullivan's employment experience also includes working as an operating engineer within office buildings, running critical equipment and performing preventive maintenance.

"I was drawn to Avison Young's collaborative operation and unique approach towards providing comprehensive commercial real estate services for its clients," says Sullivan. "Avison Young has quickly established itself as one of the top players in the competitive New York City brokerage market, and I'm excited about the opportunity to work with the entire team to generate new property management opportunities while serving existing and new clients."

Sullivan holds a Master of Science degree in real estate finance and investment from New York University and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Pace University. He is also an adjunct professor at both New York University and Fordham University. He is currently on the board of directors of both the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) and the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA).

Sullivan's addition represents another key component of Avison Young's ongoing New York-area recruitment drive that includes more than 25 new hires since the beginning of 2018. His hire follows up on the recent addition last week of new Principal Todd Korren, who specializes in landlord and tenant representation.

"Michael brings a breadth of knowledge in all aspects of investment, property and facilities management services," says Arthur Mirante, Avison Young Principal and President of the firm's Tri-State region. "He will provide innovative asset management solutions for local, national and international investors alike and be an important bridge between our clients and Avison Young's leasing and investment sales specialists."

Avison Young is the world's fastest-growing commercial real estate services firm. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Avison Young is a collaborative, global firm owned and operated by its principals. Founded in 1978, the company comprises 2,600 real estate professionals in 84 offices, providing value-added, client-centric investment sales, leasing, advisory, management, financing and mortgage placement services to owners and occupiers of office, retail, industrial, multi-family and hospitality properties.

