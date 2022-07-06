Michael Sweet and Brian Trombley Launch Ariza Content Solutions at the Intersection of Print and Digital Technology

SUPERIOR, Colo., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Through their new venture, Ariza Content Solutions, President Michael Sweet and CEO Brian Trombley galvanize organizations in the full spectrum of content management.

Ariza offers advisory services, planning, implementation and long-term support to diverse industries such as magazine and book publishers, scholarly publishers, societies, associations and Industrial, Manufacturing, Technology and Life Sciences organizations. The common thread is the need to optimize content.

Michael Sweet, Ariza Content Solutions President Brian Trombley, Ariza Content Solutions CEO

For more than 35 years, Brian Trombley has helped clients to implement content-oriented processes and technologies for all aspects of publishing. He was an early practitioner of structured content methodologies.

In describing Ariza, Trombley emphasizes the importance of bringing organizations forward into newer technologies. "What makes Ariza different is the deep knowledge and understanding we have with multiple iterations of technology that have evolved," Trombley shares.

Michael Sweet is a lifelong entrepreneur with more than 25 years of experience in business development, strategic alliances and technology consulting. He has worked with some of the largest publishing companies in the world. As Founder and CEO of Emerge, Sweet and his team provided unparalleled publishing support and services to clients across the United States and Canada.

Sweet concurs with Trombley that Ariza's experience differentiates it from the competition. "But ethics is just as important," Sweet emphasizes. "Putting the customer first. Being loyal to them. At Ariza, our team puts the customer ahead of everything else."

Ariza is well-versed in the evolution of print and digital technology, and recognizes the challenges that organizations encounter with this process. "Ariza is very much focused on digital," Trombley explains, "but we understand where a lot of organizations are. They're still web and print, pushing out PDFs, mailing magazines or journals every month. We could talk about 10 different types of print and digital projects. Michael and I have done them hundreds of times in our careers."

Sweet acknowledges the pressures of subscriber- and membership-based publications, which are constantly challenged to provide value. "That value can be very different, whether it's a print-based or digital product," Sweet explains. "Then there's the marriage of the two. With consolidation, publishers are under increased pressures to have better bottom lines - cutting staff or frequency of publication. But technology has aged. Most publishers have been using the same technology for 20 years."

"At Ariza," Sweet continues, "we take the time to thoroughly examine technologies. We ask, 'Does this technology work for what our clients need now? Are the underpinnings of the technology strong enough to evolve?'"

Ariza Content Solutions is built on a foundation of expertise, ethics and empowerment. Ariza strives to hire, train and retain the best and the brightest in order to advance clients' interests. At Ariza, we believe diversity within ownership and in the workforce is vital to our success. We strive to adhere to a strict code of ethics in all aspects of our business.

