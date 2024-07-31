Michael Theodosiou Appointed as CEO of theo Transformation Advisory

DALLAS, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- theo Transformation Advisory announces the appointment of Michael Theodosiou as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2024. Michael succeeds Theo Theodosiou, the firm's Founder, who will continue as Chief Practice Officer.

Michael has shown exceptional leadership and strategic vision throughout his tenure with theo, improving the firm's profile and future vision as Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer. Next, as President he further solidified his leadership, driving transformation.

As CEO, Michael will lead theo into its next chapter of success. His deep understanding of the firm's mission and values, coupled with his forward-thinking approach, positions him to guide the organization towards continued excellence.

Theo Theodosiou expressed his confidence in Michael. "It has been my privilege to found and lead theo over the last two decades. During that time, we have held fast to our commitment to serve others and a cause greater than ourselves. I am delighted that such a talented, intelligent, and soulful leader as Michael has become our next CEO. He will guide the firm to great impact and to the advancement of the wellbeing of people and communities everywhere."

Deborah Proctor, former client-CEO and current Board Chair, commented, "As a firm that accompanies many successful organizations on their transformation journeys, we recognize the importance of a leader who is passionate about our mission, committed to our values, and energized by our future. Michael is such a leader."

Michael Theodosiou stated, "Leadership's relevance has never been greater in our post-pandemic world. Transformational leaders must rise to meet these challenges. It is an honor to lead this firm into a new era of impact and service. I am committed to partnering with our client-CEOs and Leaders to elevate their organizations to new levels of prosperity."

Under Michael's leadership, theo will continue to develop leaders, improve leadership cultures, and transform organizations. His vision includes expanding the firm's reach, improving the client experience, and driving sustainable growth through innovative strategies.

About theo Transformation Advisory:

theo is a trusted partner and advisor for CEOs, Senior Leadership, and Governing Bodies. The firm accelerates clients' paths to greatness through dynamic transformation journeys. theo enables clients to position their leaders for greater impact, harness culture strategically, and unlock organizational potential. This is transformation at its most meaningful.

