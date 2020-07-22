Michael Todd Beauty To Launch Clarisonic Compatible Replacement Brushes

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Todd Beauty, the leading maker of at-home beauty devices, including the Soniclear brand of sonic facial cleansing brushes, announced today plans to launch a line of Clarisonic compatible replacement brushes. The decision is in response to retail partners and Clarisonic users alike reaching out to the Company for a trusted source for replacement brushes following L’Oreal’s decision to shut down Clarisonic.

According to Lewis Hendler, Michael Todd’s chair: “Michael Todd Beauty - long known for its obsession with product quality and customer satisfaction - is best situated to fill this void. The millions of Clarisonic users in the marketplace deserve great facial cleansing at a fair price. Our Clarisonic compatibles will do just that! By launching Clarisonic compatibles, Michael Todd will fulfill its role as steward of the category, strategically ensuring the needs of Clarisonic users are met despite the withdrawal of Clarisonic from the market.”

Michael Friend, the Company’s President continues: “Patent Pending Clarisonic compatibles will feature polished bristle tips for gentle, non-irritating cleansing and Michael Todd’s signature LIFE antimicrobial protection, the same features we offer in our Soniclear brushes. The new Clarisonic compatible brushes will thoroughly cleanse, exfoliate, polish and improve the complexion in a single 30-second cleansing and stay cleaner, fresher longer between uses with our patented antimicrobial technology.” Concludes Friend, “For these reasons, Soniclear brushes are superior to competitors’ silicone brush systems as will be our Clarisonic compatible brushes. These systems lack our antimicrobial protection and take more time. Requiring multiple steps such as firstly using makeup wipes to remove dirt, oil and makeup prior to cleansing with a silicone system. There’s just no comparison – the Soniclear cleansing brushes remove a full face of makeup, dirt, SPF and oil – in one step and in mere seconds.”

Michael Todd’s Clarisonic compatible replacement brushes will come in two skin types initially: regular and sensitive. Other models with additional features are also being planned. Clarisonic compatibles will be available on the Company’s website www.michaeltoddbeauty.com , where pre-orders are being accepted starting August 1st, 2020. Additional retailers will soon follow.

About Michael Todd Beauty LP.

For more than a decade, Michael Todd Beauty has been providing great home-use beauty devices at fair and competitive prices while addressing a broad range of health and beauty concerns. The Company’s mission is to make your home feel like a day spa and the treatments our products provide feel as though a professional performed them.

