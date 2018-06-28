Michael Todd Beauty's sonicsmooth Is Awarded The 2018 Allure Reader's Choice Award Best Breakthrough Product In Skincare

PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla., June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Todd Beauty, creator of the award-winning patented sonic beauty devices and high-performance skincare products, today announced that it has received the 2018 Allure Reader's Choice Award. The company's sonicsmooth sonic dermaplaning system was recognized as the best breakthrough product for skincare in the publication's prestigious roundup of beauty brands.

Michael Todd Beauty sonicsmooth Sonic Dermaplaning System

Co-founder and President Lew Hendler states, "The success of the sonicsmooth has been an amazing journey for the brand. Winning the Allure Reader's Choice Award has further solidified Michael Todd's place in the beauty industry. We are honored that the Allure readers selected our sonicsmooth dermaplaning system as the best breakthrough product of the year."

The sonicsmooth was inspired by the innovative, cutting-edge dermaplaning technique. Co-founder and SVP of Sales Michael Friend states, "We wanted to make the procedure of dermaplaning more affordable and accessible to women. We are very proud of this device and excited that we are being recognized for our innovative, cutting edge technology."

The brand is also thrilled to be winners alongside some of the best in the industry. "This is a very exciting time for Michael Todd Beauty as we embark on expanded distribution both domestically and internationally," says Co-founder and SVP Michael Friend. The at-home dermaplaning system sonically planes the top layer of skin (exfoliation) while removing debris (build-up) and simultaneously removing unwanted Vellus Facial Hair (peach fuzz).

The Michael Todd Beauty sonicsmooth sonic dermaplaning system is available at ULTA Beauty, HSN, Macys, Beauty Brands and Michael Todd Beauty's website.

For more information on Michael Todd Beauty, its award-winning sonic beauty devices and skincare products, visit www.MichaelToddBeauty.com.

About Michael Todd Beauty

Michael Todd Beauty is an award-winning Beauty Brand co-founded by passionate entrepreneurs Lewis Hendler, President (co-founder of SCÜNCI, the world's best-known hair accessory brand) and Michael Friend, SVP of Sales and Product Development.

Hendler and Friend started Michael Todd Beauty with a line of award-winning skincare products but came to realize that preparing the skin properly was critical to making these products work the way they were intended. The two then shifted their focus to the development of beauty tools designed from an aesthetic and functional perspective to get the most out of skincare products. Looking around, other companies in the beauty tool category typically offer a single special purpose product. To Lewis and Michael, beauty devices were a category that could improve the users experience and results in all aspects of skincare. With this in mind, they introduced a wide range of all-inclusive beauty tools. This firmly established Michael Todd Beauty as a major competitor in the beauty tools category.

